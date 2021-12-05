Arsenal vs Everton preview: How to watch, Kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Goodison Park on Monday evening as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Manchester United.

The Gunners have since slipped down to seventh place in the Premier League table, behind United and their north London rivals Tottenham, although a victory over Everton would take them back up to fifth.

Everton, meanwhile, are in freefall. The Toffees have taken just 2 points from a possible 24, and lost in devastating fashion to Liverpool at Goodison Park last week, courtesy of a 4-1 scoreline, prompting boos from those that stayed until the end.

Action has since been taken: Marcel Brands, the club's director of football has departed, while Rafa Benitez has been given a vote of confidence.

A heavy defeat to the Gunners, however, could change that. Currently in 16th place, a loss would leave them just 5 points above the relegation zone, and with games against Chelsea, Leicester City, Burnley and Crystal Palace to come in December, they need to find some form too.

A loss for Arsenal, however, could prove hugely damaging to Arteta and co. with tough games against West Ham, Leeds United and Southampton to come, which could prove crucial to their European hopes this season.

Although the top four could well prove a step too far for the north London side, they should be looking to consolidate a Europa League spot after back-to-back eighth-placed finishes.

Team News: Arsenal

Arsenal could be without exciting youngster Emile Smith Rowe, who has a tight groin.

Likewise, Bernd Leno is undergoing tests after missing the Old Trafford clash.

🔜 #EVEARS



🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 5, 2021

However, they could be boosted by the return of Granit Xhaka, who has been out of action since the North London Derby victory, and is now "being assessed" ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Sead Kolasinac remains out for the rest of the year after an ankle injury sustained while on international duty.

Team News: Everton

Yerey Mina and Solomon Rondon could be back in action tomorrow night, with the pair being assessed over the weekend after a period out injured.

Andre Gomes is fit to play again, but fellow midfielder Tom Davies remains out injured.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting better, he's doing really well, but he's still a couple of weeks [away], minimum. We have to be careful."



Watch: https://t.co/XtiPOFc3nJ pic.twitter.com/cCHo8L2JND — Everton (@Everton) December 3, 2021

And the game still comes too soon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has played just three times this season. Benitez suggested that he could return in a couple of weeks.

When and where to watch:

The match is being played at Goodison Park at 8pm UK time and is being broadcasted on Sky Sports.

If you are unable to, make sure to check out Arsenal VAVEL and Everton VAVEL after the match for a warm down and further analysis.