Antonio Conte leads Spurs to third consecutive league win

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates their sides second goal scored by Davinson Sanchez during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It is safe to say that the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur is showing flashes of how great it can become in the near future.

The Spurs recorded their third consecutive win in the league following their 3-0 victory over Norwich City at North London.

Everyone involved

Although Harry Kane is not scoring the amount of goals people were expecting him to by this time of the season, the Italian manager has managed to turn the squad into a real team.

Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Heung-Min Son were the goalscorers against Norwich City. By everyone playing their role and contributing both offensively and defensively, Spurs are now one of the teams with the best run of form in Europe.

It is remarkable that despite the illnesses from key players in Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil as well as the injury from Sergio Reguilon, Spurs still managed to score three past Norwich.

Effectiveness

Since Antonio Conte was appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager in October, the Club have now recorded seven points out of their last four Premier League games.

During those four fixtures, Spurs have also secured three clean sheets with just 1 goal conceded.

''I am very happy for the team,'' Moura said after the game. ''We need to keep fighting and we have to believe. By the end of the season we will see where we are at.''

This was the Brazilian's first Premier League goal in 20 games.

Tottenham are now fifth in the league race with 25 points. They are only two points behind fourth place West Ham United with a game in hand.