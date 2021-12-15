Burnley vs Watford preview: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Head to Head and Ones to Watch

It really is a huge game for both sides at Turf Moor this evening as Burnley take on fellow strugglers Watford.

The Clarets and The Hornets sit in 17th and 18th place respectively and a win for either side could be vital for their survival bid.

Neither side will want to lose this one but a draw doesn't help them either so it is all to play for on a night under the lights at Turf Moor.

Team News

The Clarets may well be without Maxwel Cornet again due to his thigh injury but the Ivorian may be able to return at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Connor Roberts is another absentee through illness whereas Sean Dyche will also be without long term absentees Ashley Barnes and Dale Stephens.

Claudio Ranieri also has a number of selection dilemmas as well ahead of Wednesday nights game.

Ismaila Sarr is a player that could have done damage to this Burnley side but remains a long term absentee for The Hornets.

Adam Masina and Fransisco Sierralta are both back in training but them game maybe too short notice for the pair.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez (4-4-2)

Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Femenia, Cleverley, Sissoko, Kucka, Hernandez, King, Dennis (4-3-3)

Players to Watch

Burnley: Charlie Taylor - Charlie Taylor is in the form of his life. The former Leeds United full back has really shown his talent this year both going forward supporting Dwight McNeil and also in defence making a number of key blocks. Burnley will need him to be at his best to keep Watford out.

Watford: Emmanuel Dennis - One for your Fantasy Premier League teams here. Dennis has been in amazing form for Watford in recent weeks scoring in four of his last five games. His pace could cause Ben Mee and James Tarkowski a number of issues so he is certainly one to watch if he can continue his rich vain of form.

Head to Head records

In terms of the head to head record between the two sides, it is Burnley who edge the better of proceedings.

Over the last eight appearances between the sides dating back to 2016, the Clarets have won five out of the possible eight with The Hornets winning two and one draw between them.

Sean Dyche will be looking to get one over on his former club once again and really try and kickstart Burnley's season.

All Time Record:

Played - 44, Burnley - 21, Draw - 10, Watford - 13

Where can you watch?

The game is being broadcasted live on BT Sport as with all games in this game week with kick off being at 19:30 GMT.