Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Bristol City can move into a play-off place in the EFL Championship table as they host bottom club Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day at Ashton Gate.

The Robins are on a three-match winless run since a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on December 9th. Dean Holden's side is not only slumping, but they have not found the back of the net in three defeats.

The Chairboys are on an even more extended winless drought, having not won a match since they were 2-1 winners on November 4th against Birmingham City. With just 12 points, Wycombe are bringing up the rear in the table.

Team news

Bristol City will welcome back Famara Diedhiou from suspension, but Chris Brunt, Jamie Paterson, Jay Dasilva, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Stephen Sessegnon, Andreas Weimann, Liam Walsh and Joe Williams look to all still be missing out through injury.

Wycombe will be without Alex Pattison, who remains suspended, but Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Dennis Adeniran, Anthony Stewart and Ryan Tafozelli are all in contention for places in the side after having a week to recover from various knocks.

Predicted line-ups

Bristol City: Bentley; Hunt. Vyner, Kalas, Rowe; O'Dowda, Nagy, Bakinson; Semenyo, Martin, Wells

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop; Jacobson, Knight, McCarthy, Grimmer; Bloomfield; McCleary, Freeman, Wheeler; Kashket, Akinfenwa

Ones to watch

Nakhi Wells spearheads the Bristol City attack with the former Huddersfield Town, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers man scoring five times this campaign. 20-year old Antoine Semenyo has provided six assists, tops on the club.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite creating chances throughout the season, Wycombe have scored the third-fewest goals in the Championship with 12. Scott Kashket is the Chairboys top scorer with four of those goals while Joe Jacobson leads the club in assists with three.

Head to head

This is the 21st all-time meeting between Bristol City and Wycombe with the Robins having won nine, the Chairboys seven and four contests resulting in draws.

Their last meeting was in the first round of the League Cup at Adams Park with Tammy Abraham's 27th minute goal proving to be the match-winner for Bristol City.

Manager's thoughts

Holden is pleased with how the Robins have been training as they ready themselves for the visit of Wycombe after a week to rest as they look to chase down a top six place.

"I've been really pleased this week, which is the first time in a long time we have had a full week to work on things", he told Robins TV. "That's with and without the ball, set-pieces and it's been good to get on the grass or AstroTurf as it was this (Wednesday) morning.

"We've worked on things, we're refreshed, and we look forward to this big one on Saturday. It was important to get a bit of respite after that Preston (North End) game and all the games we had before it. It was a poor couple of weeks results-wise.

"The bigger picture we're three points outside the play-offs and there are 15 teams below us who would want to swap positions. We know we need to get back on track, get a performance and a result in against Wycombe. We're looking forward to getting back out there and putting on a good display."

How to watch

The match can be seen on iFollow Wycombe or Robins TV. Wycombe's iFollow channel requires a subscription while Bristol City is offering up streaming passes for 10. Kick-off is 14:45 BST.