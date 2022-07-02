Moors Wrap Up Jones Arrival

Solihull Moors have completed their third summer signing in as many days as midfielder Joey Jones signs a one-year deal with the club, joining on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old joins Solihull Moors following his departure from fellow National League side Dagenham & Redbridge. At Dagenham, Jones made just thirty-one appearances in the National League, across two seasons. He also failed to score and managed fourteen games last season. Jones spent the back end of last season, on loan at Grimsby Town where he helped the club to earn promotion back to the EFL by beating his new side in the final. He made six appearances in a busy end to the season.

Jones is very versatile and can cover a number of different roles for Neal Ardley’s side next season. This includes centre-back and in defensive midfield. He has plenty of football league & National League experience at the likes of Yeovil Town, Woking, Eastleigh and Salford City. Pace isn’t his strong point but his physicality, passing and interceptions, make him a real asset to any sides midfield, if his confidence can be reclaimed. He is very likely to fill the void that has been left by former Solihull Moors loanee Lois Maynard who has since moved to fellow National League side Oldham Athletic, following his release from Stockport County.

The midfielder is very familiar to Neal Ardley already, having almost joined him twice before at both AFC Wimbledon and Notts County but in this case, third times the charm for Solihull’s gaffer.



Jones becomes the clubs third signing of the transfer window so far, following the arrivals of Alex Reid on loan from Stockport County and Wolves U23s goalkeeper Louie Moulden. Solihull Moors, will be itching at the opportunity to recover from their play-off final heartbreak last season, and go one better next season in an equally competitive National League, featuring some very strong sides like Oldham, Wrexham and Chesterfield.