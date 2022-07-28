Brazilian Vitinho joins Burnley on four-year deal

Burnley have made Vitinho their ninth summer signing, bringing the right back to Turf Moor on a four-year-deal.

The Brazilian – the first from his country to join The Clarets – arrives from Cercle Brugge for an undisclosed fee.

He made more than 70 appearances for the Belgian outfit, after he left his boyhood club Cruzeiro in 2018.

Who is Vitinho?

The 23-year-old full back predominantly plays on the right side of a back four but is capable of playing at left back or as a wing back in a three at the back formation.

During his time in Belgium, he scored twice and picked up three assists in his 73 games, helping his side to 12 clean sheets in the games he featured in.

Embed from Getty Images

Vitinho has also turned out for his nation’s Under 20s side, picking up four caps at the junior level before being selected for the senior side’s preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup.

He is a good defender, with his speed and strength making him difficult to get past in his time in the Jupiler Pro League.

Going forward, he has shown that he is willing to get by on the overlap to support the attack, something Vincent Kompany demands from his squad.

The idea of keeping the full-backs high and having them influence the attack is something the former Manchester City captain wants and a high energy player who can play on both sides like Vitinho is exactly what he needed.

It adds welcome depth, which Kompany has alluded to in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, with the defence filled with young talent.

Vitinho excited for new challenge

The Brazilian spoke to the club’s website after signing, revealing he was very happy to be in Lancashire.

“I am very happy to be here, it’s a big club, it’s a very exciting place to be,” he said.

“The players, the manager, the coaches, the training centre, it’s great for me and will only help me get better as a player.

“I think it is a big step for me. Everything here is amazing, it is a big, big club.”

Embed from Getty Images

Vitinho also revealed that the prospect of playing Kompany was too big of an opportunity to refuse, saying: “He is a big coach. He was a big player and when he called me, I didn’t need to be asked twice because I wanted to come to Burnley and work with him.

“He was a big factor [in why I came here]. He was a big player, he has a lot of experience, and now he’s here I can learn a lot with him. He has told me that.

“I think we are going to have an amazing season,” he added.

Manager Kompany said: “We’re pleased to add Vitinho to our team, he’s a quick & strong full-back, who will get forward and can defend well.

“He has great technical ability and will be a great addition to our squad, we look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

What does this mean for Matt Lowton?

It seems to be the writing is on the wall now for Matt Lowton at Turf Moor, as the experienced right-bac could now find himself third in the pecking order.

There has been reported interest in the former Aston Villa man from other Championship clubs, although Burnley would be wise not to sell to a top six rival.

Connor Roberts has also been subject to interest from Premier League teams, with any move for the Wales international meaning Lowton would definitely remain as a Claret.

Still, there is more than a month of the transfer window to go and a lot of football games to be played before then, too.

A lot can happen, and most probably will happen.

Burnley’s first Championship season since 2015/16 begins on Friday night, away at Huddersfield Town.