Burnley offer Matej Vydra new contract

Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Burnley have reportedly offered Czech forward Matej Vydra a new two-year contract with the club, following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Following a season that didn't quite seem right at Turf Moor, Burnley's demotion was confirmed on the final day of the campaign, with a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle.

It is now up to whoever the club's new manager, rumoured to be former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany,, will be, to decide which of the nine out-of-contract players at Turf Moor will be offered new deals.

And it is suggested that the first offer made has been to injured striker Vydra.

Why offer Vydra a new deal?

It is believed that we are still yet to see the best of Vydra in a Burnley shirt, with the Czech international struggling for game time under former boss Sean Dyche.

However, the forward has 67 goals in Championship football so it is clear to see why he could be an important asset for the club in the second division.

Embed from Getty Images

As well as this, Vydra was just beginning to become an important member of the team, before an ACL injury struck against his former side Watford, and therefore he should be a player that Burnley look to keep.

He adds a different dimension and element of pace to The Clarets attack, and following recovery from his injury could definitely become a key member of the squad as Burnley look to push back towards the Premier League.

Other players out of contract

After tying Jay Rodriguez down to a new deal, there is now nine players, including Vydra, who are out of contract.

These are: James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon,, Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley.

Tarkowski and Bardsley are believed to be leaving the club, whereas the club have options on both Cork and Barnes.

It is also widely believed that The Clarets are in contract talks with captain Mee, who is of huge importance to the side.

Embed from Getty Images

It remains to be seen who will stay and who will go, but with the offer made to Vydra, it is obvious the club are making a move when it comes to contracts.