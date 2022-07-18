Okay Yokuslu makes West Brom return following Celta Vigo exit

Okay Yokuslu during his loan spell at The Hawthorns - Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images

Okay Yokuslu has rejoined West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal following his release from Celta Vigo at the end of June.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at The Hawthorns during the second half of the 2020/21 season where he made 16 appearances.

Yokuslu became a fans favourite with the Baggies faithful but has struggled for playing time since returning to Spain.

A temporary spell at Getafe meant he only managed 586 minutes in La Liga during the previous campaign, and he now looks to Albion to regain the form of two seasons ago.

What can he bring to West Brom?

The Turkish international has earned 39 caps for his country and also featured in their underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign.

His quality was evident during the temporary switch to Albion under Sam Allardyce where he significantly improved the quality of the midfield.

Anchoring the middle of the park in the Premier League was made to look easy by Yokuslu whose robust tackling and progressive passing added a new angle to the Baggies side.

His style was seemingly more suited to English football, with interest from Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford high after the end of his loan spell.

Likely to slot in as a 'six' in Steve Bruce's line-up, he could also pair up in a double pivot role with the likes of Alex Mowatt or Jayson Molumby.

The Turk's quality in the top flight was evident, therefore a step down to the EFL Championship should make him one of the standouts in the division.

What has Steve Bruce said?

Speaking to Albion club media following the move, Bruce had this to say about the new signing:

“I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of Okay’s quality. Having already been able to sign [John] Swift and Jed [Wallace] this window, I’m pleased the club has shown further intent by bringing in Okay.

“The middle of the park is an area in which I felt we needed more quality and from what I have seen of him, Okay certainly offers that in abundance. I know he is a fans’ favourite following his first spell at the club and I’m confident he will shine for us again this season.

“I must applaud the club for reacting quickly to an ever-changing situation. Ron [Gourlay] and the staff behind the scenes have worked tirelessly to seal Okay’s signature.

“We faced fierce competition from some big clubs across Europe, but the player made it clear he wanted to return to the Albion, and he has his sights set firmly on the Premier League. We really are delighted to have him.”