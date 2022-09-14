Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg: Post-Match Player Ratings

At 8 o'clock in Stamford Bridge this Wednesday evening, a kick of the ball marked the beginning of a new era for Chelsea.

RB Salzburg arrived in an imperial mood. They sit comfortably at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga, and performed well last week in Group E after a stubborn stalemate against AC Milan.

The streets were mobbed with a pre-celebratory scarf-twirling vanguard. It sounded fun. It looked intimidating.

This new regime, spear-headed by Graham Potter and Todd Boehly, started off promising. The teams walked into the dressing room at half time with the scoreline at 0-0, but Chelsea were firmly on top.

Raheem Sterling was causing serious problems down the left side, playing in an unorthodox left-wing back position. It only took three minutes into the second half before he got his name on the scoresheet.

However, Noah Okafor’s 75th minute equaliser stunned Chelsea into silence, leaving the Blues bottom of Group E and under pressure to avoid just their second ever group stage exit in the Champions league.

The stats show a dominating performance by the Blues, but Chelsea lacked clinical and lethal instincts. They have for seasons. This frustration led to some parts of Stamford Bridge booing at full-time.

Graham Potter has been gently reminded how big a job he has taken up.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

When Kepa is not on his game, he makes the whole team look unstable and fragile. When he is, he can be a world class keeper.

His performance this evening was somewhere in the middle of the two. An excellent first half save against Benjamin Sesko is balanced out by a number of shaky moments and poor distribution.

He was helpless for the Salzburg goal.

Reece James - 8

On the ball he kept coming forward - relentlessly. When he did not have possession he calmly stood, socks down, and glowered or studied or stalked.

Some leaders have to shout and scream to command their authority. James simply carries it. His statistics speak for themselves.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

The 33-year-old gave his all tonight, but his withering legs showed on numerous occasions. His experience and leadership is welcomed in the squad, but he was lacking speed and intensity against the Austrian side.

Thiago Silva - 8

An ageless Thiago Silva, so cool at the heart of the back three, cruised and glided across the pitch.

92% passing accuracy. 112 touches. 100% of ground duels won. First on the pitch for clearances and interceptions.

If it wasn't for his foot collapsing on the turf, he would have stopped Salzburg's goal no doubt. Another outstanding performance for the Brazilian.

Marc Cucurella - 7

Cucurella was feisty and fierce. He chased around the pitch like a Jack Russell - only slightly more hairy.

He played an incredibly aggressive and attacking game at left centre back, being caught out on a few occasions. His heat map shows his fairly offensive stance. Overall, a decent performance from the £60 million man.

Mason Mount - 7

His first half consisted of neat tricks and cute flicks, seemingly regaining his spark that he has lost so far this season. But he took a step back in the second half, and did not offer enough in the final phase of play.

Jorginho - 7

Just in front of the back three, the Italian found himself in a lot of space for the majority of the game, helping his team transition from defence to attack. As always with Jorginho, his lack of speed or physical presence affected the teams performance tonight, but his 90% passing accuracy should not go unnoticed.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Often dynamic, often complacent, Kovacic did not look up to speed. His acceleration on the half turn and tenacity to win the ball back put Chelsea fans on the edge of their seats for moments in the game.

But he looked burnt out in the second half, and could not offer his best self for the full 90 minutes.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Despite playing in an unorthodox left wing back position, he was without doubt Chelsea's best player for the first 45 minutes. He then quickly marked himself on the scoresheet in the second half, setting himself up calmly before wrapping his foot around the ball effortlessly from outside the box.

However, he did lose possession 18 times throughout the match, and after his goal did not look as much of a threat. Still a standout performance from the new signing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5

Chelsea's new striker looked one of the least threatening tonight in front of goal. He had no shots on target and was absent for most of the match. Another disappointing display from Aubameyang.

Kai Havertz - 5

Havertz has not been on form so far this season, and tonight he carried on that trend.

He lost 100% of his aerial duels. He only won one of his seven ground duels. He had a 0% dribble success rate, and once again, zero shots to the oppositions goal.

Lacklustre to say the least.

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

Armando Broja - 7

Hakim Ziyech - 5

Christian Pulisic - N/A

Conor Gallagher - N/A

Philipp Köhn - 8

A defiant and strong save close range against Ziyech defined the goalkeepers performance tonight. He was calm with his feet and resilient with his hands.

The RB Salzburg team owe Köhn a grand applause after the game.

Nicolás Capaldo - 5

A very shaky and erratic performance from Capaldo. Losing the ball 16 times and committing four cynical fouls sums up the Argentines night.

Benjamin Sesko - 7

Caused problems the whole game for Chelsea. He is some presence on the pitch; strong, tall, quick and not afraid to take a shot from outrageous places.

A determined display tonight, and there is definitely more to come from this 19-year-old.

Nicolas Seiwald - 6

He was strong into the tackles against the Blues, winning an impressive seven ground duels. But he lacked ability on the ball, and gave possession away far to easily.

Maurits Kjaergaard - 6

Kjaergaard had a difficult match up against Reece James, but did give his all for the team.

Andreas Ulmer - 7

The captain led by example, making powerful runs down the left wing, attacking the half spaces. His heat map demonstrates how well distributed he was across the whole left flank.

Luka Sucic - 5.5

An underwhelming performance saw very few touches on the ball. With no attempts on goal and very few defensive contributions, Susic's night was kept quiet by the Blues.

Strahinja Pavlovic - 7

A inspiring run in the second half from Pavlovic put a bit of fight back into Salzburg, which eventually led to their goal. He was commanding at the back, and gave Havertz and Aubameyang a rather unpleasant evening.

Amar Dedic - 6

Dedic had Sterling to defend for the whole game which he struggled with. He did however show, in moments, his attacking quality, bombing down the right side.

Noah Okafor - 7.5

Okafor's night was quiet before his goal. However, his well taken finish boosted his confidence and he went on to unsettle Chelsea's back line for the rest of the game.

Bernardo - 6.5

Whilst he was quiet for most of the match, a last ditch tackle to deny Broja in the final minutes made up for a fairly average display.

Substitutes

Lucas Gourna-Douath - 6

Dijon Kameri - 6

Junior Adamu - 6

Sekou Koita - 6