Graham Potter looking forward to "taking responsibility" ahead of Chelsea debut

Graham Potter is looking forward to "taking responsibility" ahead of his Champions League debut on Wednesday evening. The manager does not "see it as a risk in a negative way", and believes it is exciting to go into the unknown. The Englishman also provided an update on team news ahead of their clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

This was the manager's first press conference as Chelsea manager, after he replaced Thomas Tuchel last Thursday.

The Blues will be looking to kickstart their Champions League campaign. Last week, the West London side performed poorly to lose 1-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb. The pressure is on the new manager to give Chelsea a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg will be aiming to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge. The Austrian side drew 1-1 to AC Milan last week, and will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak.

Mattias Jaissle's men have lost just once this season and are currently unbeaten in eight matches. In contrast, Chelsea have struggled in the early stages of the season. The Blues find themselves bottom of their European group and only sixth in the Premier League. However, these results were under the helm of Tuchel, therefore fans will be hoping for a fresh start under the former Brighton manager.

Ambition to succeed

This is Potter's first major job in his management career. Previously at Swansea and Brighton, the Englishman had built an impressive reputation across the country.

Although the results were not always consistent, the style of play shown on the south coast showed promising signs for his career. Many believe he is one of the best up and coming managers in England, therefore the pressure is on the Englishman to take the opportunity with both hands. Potter is excited about the job, especially with the opportunities in the Champions League.

He said: "You have to look at the football club here, the tradition, the quality, to compete in the Premier League and Champions League, it's a completely different challenge to the one I had."

"I am very, very excited as you can imagine and looking forward to getting going. Life is about going outside your comfort zone, taking responsibility, believing there is more to us that sits here now. I don't see it as a risk in a negative way, but everything is a bit of an unknown."

Team News

With this being the first game under new management, it is hard to predict how the Blues will line up under the Stamford Bridge lights. In recent weeks, Chelsea have switched back and forth between a back four and a back five. But, Graham Potter has often used a 5-3-2 this season, therefore something similar can be expected tonight.

He said: "Edouard Mendy will miss the game and so will NG [Kante]."

"The response has been really positive. A really honest group, a really responsible group. They've been positive around the training ground. They want to achieve and do well. I am happy with the team and the squad."

Also, the English manager believes he will be able to cope with a squad full of big personalities.

Potter said: "I approach it as I approach every job: we're still working with people and it's about understanding them, treating them with respect, communicating as clearly as possible, and building relationships."

Defining success

In the past two decades, the West London side have consistently won major honours. Last season, they won the Club World Cup and the Super Cup, but lost both domestic cup final on penalties against Liverpool.

After being thrown in at the deep end, Potter has different goals for the remainder of the season.

He said: "It's about connecting with supporters, them recognising the team, working at Cobham. Success is to see improvement and be competing to win."

"I see myself as a coach, not an English coach. I left here when I was 30, now I'm 47. In those 17 years, I've educated myself, taken on different levels, steps to go forwards. You always need to believe you can be more than you are now."

Jorginho shares his thoughts

The Italian midfielder joined Graham Potter for the pre-match press conference. After a superb run of performances in 2021, the former Napoli player has struggled to continue this form in recent months.

Jorginho was shocked to find out Tuchel had been sacked, but believes they must now look forward towards the future.

He said: "It was a surprise for us. There is always talking about what happened but now we have games coming and life is quick, so we don't have much time to stay there thinking. We talk and then we need to concentrate on what we do."

"A lot has happened as everyone knows. We are excited to work with him and his staff. It's been good the first few days. We had a great, great time with Thomas and we appreciate everything he did for us and for the club."

Also, Jorginho believes the Englishman has started well at Cobham, and has already made an impact.

He added: "We need to work a lot in meetings and seeing what the new manager will bring to us and understand as quickly as possible what he wants from us on the pitch."

"He has done very well, asking us what we feel comfortable with, and that's the way we need to keep going. Now, there is a lot new information and we need to try to understand that and help each other."

"He's a humble coach but with a good way to work. I think he has this challenge and I believe he is going to do very well because he has good ideas and a group of players ready to try to do the best we can and listen to what he wants. I think it's a good combination for good results."

Chelsea host Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge. The match kicks off at 8 PM BST. The pressure is on Chelsea to kickstart their European campaign, and start Graham Potter's era with a win. However, Salzburg will be determined to spring a surprise as the underdogs in London.