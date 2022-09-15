Pep Guardiola hails "elastic" Erling Haaland following Borussia Dortmund win

Manchester City's impressive start to the season continued on Wednesday night, as a late Erling Haaland winner helped the Citizens past a stubborn Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland's 84th-minute winner - his 13th of the season in all competitions - was arguably his best for the club since his move in the summer, and drew high praise from both Pep Guardiola and Edin Terzíc in their post-match press conferences.

Here is what the duo had to say about another eye-catching performance from the 22-year-old forward.

Shades of Johan Cryuff

Borussia Dortmund frustrated City for large periods of the game, and took a deserved lead early in the second half when Jude Bellingham powered home a header from close range.

City drew matters level at the 80-minute mark, as John Stones fired home from the edge of the box with the hosts first shot on target of the evening.

Despite having little say in the game for the bulk of the evening, it was Erling Haaland who split the Borussia Dortmund defence to score a sensational late winner for his new employers, a goal which left Pep Guardiola reminiscing about one of his footballing heroes:

Embed from Getty Images

"Maybe the people who know me know the influence of Johan Cruyff in my life as a person, a mentor, a manager.

"Years ago, he scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid. It was quite, quite similar today with Haaland and the moment he scored it I thought, 'Johan Cruyff'. It was quite similar.

"It was a really good one and the assist from Joao [Cancelo] was exceptional. Joao has the ability to do these kinds of things.

"He [Joao Cancelo] made an incredible assist pass and the finish from Erling [Haaland] was exceptional."

He is elastic!

Erling Haaland has developed a reputation for scoring unorthodox goals since his move to the Etihad, with his opener against Aston Villa earlier this month also a little off the cuff.

The Norweigan's ability in the air may seem unique to some, but not to Pep Guardiola, who likened the young forward to his "dear friend" Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I remember my dear friend Ibrahimovic had this ability to put the leg on the roof and Erling is quite similar on that.

"I think it is his nature. He is elastic, he is flexible and has the ability to make the contact and put the ball in the net."

Terzíc heaps praise on Haaland

Few people in world football know Erling Haaland and his abilities quite as well as Edin Terzíc.

The German manager played a key role in Haaland's development during his stint in the Bundesliga, and whilst Terzíc praised his side's defensive performance, he admitted that there wasn't much they could do about Haaland's winner:

“Not many players in the world would score that goal. In recent years, we have benefited from him scoring goals like that for us. That makes it very frustrating and bitter that he did it for the opposing team today.

"We had the Man City attack under a good control and almost entirely stopped the service to Erling [Haaland].”

The evening's results mean that Manchester City now sits alone at the top of Group G, having picked up six points from their opening two games in this seasons UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund remain second with three points after Sevilla and FC Kobenhavn played out a goalless draw in Denmark on Wednesday.

For the Citizens, attentions now turn to the Premier League, with a trip to Wolves on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm BST.

BVB will be hopeful that they can build on their impressive performance when they welcome fierce rivals Schalke 04 to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30pm BST.