Sevilla 0-4 Man City: Erling Haaland stars in Spain

Man City made a very strong start to their opening group stage match against Sevilla in Spain, winning 4-0.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden ran the show on the day for City, who got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start.

Story of the match

The match started in typical City fashion with the Blues dominating possession from the off, probing the Sevilla backline.

Shortly after, Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a cross to Haaland who narrowly headed wide from around 12 yards out.

It would have been some goal had it gone in.

Jack Grealish then found some space on the left-hand side, before cutting inside and firing his effort into the side netting.

City turning chances to goals

However, it was not long before City's efforts paid off as Haaland opened his Champions League goal scoring account for the season.

Foden picked up the ball inside the box, threading through De Bruyne who squared it to the sliding Norwegian who tapped it home.

Shortly after, De Bruyne had a free kick from around 25 yards out but at quite some angle, the Belgian tried to curl it in at the near post but saw it fly just wide of the post.

City's relentlessness got to Sevilla just before the break as they gave it away to Haaland who was forced out wide before having his attempt parried by Bono in the Rojiblancos' net.

Grealish's dynamism provided a renewed fluidity to City's first half performance.

The second half provided much of the same with the Sky Blues continuing to dominate the lions' share of possession.

Just four minutes into the half, De Bruyne quickly strived forwards on the counter attack, darting past the Sevilla defenders before seeing his effort tipped round the post by Bono.

Many thought the Belgian international should have scored though as he only had the keeper to beat from close range.

However, just nine minutes later, Foden scored to open his Champions League account for the season.

The Englishman remained composed just inside the box as he faked his original shot before elegantly slotting the ball in the bottom right corner to make it 2-0 and all but done for City.

Grealish was withdrawn just after the hour mark as a precaution having just come back from injury and was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan.

Very shortly after, Foden was involved in the scoring again, but the linesman had his flag up on the far side to rule it out.

The ball was played into the box by Joao Cancelo picking out Foden who squared it to Gundogan for a tap in.

However, the Englishman had just got away from the defender too quickly, making him clearly offside in the buildup to the goal.

Another fast-paced counter attack which Foden was at the heart of again saw him strive into the box before having his effort pushed out by Bono right into Haaland, who could not have had an easier goal if he had tried.

He was in the right place, at the right time yet again, and the striker showed an unbelievable poacher's instinct to make it 3-0.

Embed from Getty Images

For one of the first times in the match, City then had some defending to do as Kasper Dolberg strove forwards for Sevilla before debutant Manuel Akanji swiftly swept in to intercept the ball.

It was a very solid debut from him on the night, as he looked composed and fitted in from the off.

A couple of long range efforts from Cancelo were saved and fired wide, as the Portuguese international was eager to get on the score sheet.

Substitute 20-year-old Cole Palmer looked very bright after coming on, constantly making runs and offering himself to be passed to.

He won City a corner with his efforts, which was taken quickly, causing a goal mouth scramble which saw new man, Julian Alvarez, have his effort cleared off the line.

The Citizens finally got their fourth though as Riyad Mahrez played it to Cancelo whose pinpoint cross picked out Ruben Dias to slot home.

It finished 4-0 to City in Spain to mark a very successful opening group stage match.

Player of the match: Erling Haaland

There was only choice for this award.

The striker has been a revelation since joining the blue side of Manchester, and his first Champions League match at the club was no different.

The Norwegian netted a brace on in Spain, causing the hosts' backline problems throughout the match.

Despite his youth, he is already a world class talent, who will only improve with age and experience.