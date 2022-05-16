5 Free Agents Bradford City should consider

Following the permanent arrivals of Jamie Walker and Harry Lewis, the Mark Hughes Bradford City era is officially underway.

The Bantams settled for a disappointing 14th place finish last season, with supporters expecting a push for promotion under the expertise of former Southampton and Manchester City manager Hughes.

After the clubs retained list was announced, and finances are restricted as usual at this level, there are a number of free agents available which Hughes and Bradford could consider bringing to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Callum Rowe

After a breakout season with the promoted Exeter City side, many Grecian supporters were shocked to see Callum Rowe be released by the Devon-based side.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, Rowe had enjoyed loan spells at Hereford, Chippenham Town and Bath City before breaking into the Exeter first team last season, making eight appearances in Sky Bet League Two.

Able to play in central midfield as a box-to-box sort of role, Rowe is just 22-years-old with bags of potential ahead of him. With the departure of Callum Cooke and Elliot Watt's future in jeopardy, Rowe could be an ideal signing to bolster the options in central midfield for next season.

Embed from Getty Images

Vadaine Oliver

An experienced towering forward, Vadaine Oliver has potential to lead the line for the Bantams next season alongside Andy Cook or perhaps a faster talent up top.

Standing at 6"2, Oliver has spent his career recently down in the south of England, representing clubs such as Gillingham, Northampton Town and Morecambe. Having been born in Sheffield, Oliver may be open to the chance of moving back closer to home to help lead the Bradford line.

Seen as Cook had just scored 12 goals all season, Bradford will be in need of a new striker to help bolster the ranks of Lee Angol too, especially following the departure of Theo Robinson and Caolan Lavery.

Embed from Getty Images

Liam Gordon

A defender who some Bolton Wanderers supporters weren't pleased to see leave the club, Liam Gordon should have no trouble in finding a new club.

Having made 13 appearances across the season, Gordon has acted as a backup in a rotational role, but will now be keen to solidify his spot as a starting member of a squad.

Able to operate in left-back or in the centre of defence, Gordon is just 23-years-old and could offer an option ahead of Liam Ridehalgh or Matty Foulds, with the more competition the better along that back line.

Embed from Getty Images

A player who is likely to gain interest from several League One and Two clubs, there will be a battle to gain the signature of former Doncaster Rovers forward Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Someone who may be convinced to stay in Yorkshire and join Bradford due to the pull of Hughes, Okenabirhie managed to net 11 goals in a depleted Doncaster side last season that eventually suffered relegation to the Bantams divsion.

With his expertise up top or on the wing, Okenabirhie could suit Hughes' favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and would be an excellent option to have alongside Cook and Angol. As well as this, with Charles Vernam and Dion Pereira's futures still in jeopardy, Okenabirhie could be an ideal replacement with his range of pace and tricky feet.

Embed from Getty Images

Ash Kigbu

A player who Hughes will be familiar with following their short time together at Stoke City, Hughes will be aware of Kigbu's talents and may offer the defender a chance back into football.

Since Kigbu's release from the Potters in 2020, the central defender has been out of football, but is still just 23-years-old and has shown he has bags of potential left to discover.

Standing at 6"1, Kigbu has experience of the Austrian first division with Wolfsberger and even with the England Under-18's, but just needs someone to take a chance on him to find his feet at a club as well as offering competition to Yann Songo'o and Paudie O'Connor.

Embed from Getty Images