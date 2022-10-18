Bournemouth vs Southampton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 11, 2022

Southampton will look to move out of the bottom three when they make the short trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham on Sunday has relieved the pressure ever so slightly, but if rumours are to be believed then Ralph Hasenhuttl's future as Southampton manager is still hanging by a thread.

The Saints have not won since their 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the end of August, which is why the 55-year-old is under increased scrutiny.

The feeling could not be more different at Bournemouth as the newly-promoted side sit comfortably in mid-table, and it seems a matter of when, not if, Gary O’Neil is given the job permanently.

The Dorset club have exceeded almost everyone’s expectations so far this season as they were a lot of people’s tip to go down at the start of the campaign.

Team News – Bournemouth

Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas returned to the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw away at Fulham, and they will be pushing for a start on Wednesday.

Midfielder Ben Pearson is another player - who is now available for selection, which is a welcome boost for interim boss O’Neil as he looks to lift the Cherries further up the table.

The match will come too soon for club captain Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks.

Team News – Southampton

Summer signing Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s clash with West Ham, and he is likely to be a long-term absentee.

He joins Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia on the treatment table, while Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are doubts due to illness.

Previous meetings

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 away win for Southampton in the 2021 FA Cup.

A Moussa Djenepo goal, followed by a Nathan Redmond double sealed the Saints' passage into the semi-finals.

The last Premier League encounter between the south-coast clubs occurred during the 2019-20 season.

Hasenhuttl’s men won 2-0, thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Che Adams.

Ones to watch

Philip Billing – Bournemouth

There were question marks over whether the tall midfielder could step up to the Premier League, but he has certainly proved that he can play at this level.

He’s netted three goals already this season, which is two more than the last time he played in the top flight during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Dane’s partnership with Dominic Solanke continues to thrive, and Billing keeps getting better and better.

Mohammed Salisu – Southampton

Following the unfortunate injury to Bella-Kotchap at the heart of the Southampton backline, the Saints will have to rely on the Ghanaian defender to help keep it tight at the back.

The talented 23-year-old will have his hands full against the in-form Solanke but the defender is more than capable of holding his own.

With the Saints struggling to score goals at the other end, a solid defence becomes even more important.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth: Neto; Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Cook, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Southampton: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Adam Armstrong

Where to watch

The match will kick off at 7:30pm, and it will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video.