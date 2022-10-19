Fulham v Aston Villa: Premier League preview, gameweek 12, 2022

For Fulham fans, anxiety is hard to shake. Despite a solid start to the season, the Cottagers have given their supporters cause to fret in recent weeks, as their old defensive vulnerabilities have crept back in.

After allowing nine goals in their first six games, they have let in 11 in the last four.

Such generosity to opposition forwards brings back unwelcome memories of their 2018/19 season, which saw them concede 81 times and go through three different managers on their way to a miserable relegation.

With the team in 12th place, it is certainly not time for panic stations yet and the return of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic from injury at the weekend will bring cheer to the hosts - even if he did look a little rusty.

They will surely be further encouraged by the prospect of facing Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side, currently in disarray.

Gerrard is rumoured to be on the verge of the sack after seeing his expensively assembled side collect just 9 points from their opening 10 matches.

Villa did put in their best performance of the season against Chelsea at the weekend, giving the Blues a torrid time for an hour, but their fired-up start fizzled out and they ended up getting booed off after a 2-0 defeat.

Gerrard's marquee signing, Philippe Coutinho, has been a particular disappointment this term and it looks increasingly likely that his time as boss will be cut short sooner rather than later. He could badly do with a win at Craven Cottage to convince his paymasters otherwise.

Team News

Fulham

Fulham will once again be without Layvin Kurzawa, Kenny Tete and Manor Solomon.

Nathaniel Chalobah serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Marco Silva must decide whether to give Harry Wilson a start after coming off the bench in the last two games as he returns from injury.

Aston Villa

The visitors have no new injury concerns, but remain without long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne and Diego Carlos.

Tyrone Mings picked up a knock against Chelsea but is expected to be fit.

Likely Lineups

Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Leno; Decordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; James, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic.

Aston Villa (4-3-3)

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

Key Players

João Palhinha

Two statistics sum up Palhinha's impact in English football so far.

No player has made more tackles (38) than the Portuguese international in the Premier League so far this season, and nobody has more bookings (5).

The aggressive midfielder, a £17.2 million summer signing from Sporting Lisbon, has looked instantly at home in the Premier League and provided much-needed physicality at the base of Marco Silva's midfield.

Palhinha is dominant in the tackle and in the air and has chipped in with two goals including a thunderbolt from the edge of the box in a crucial win at Nottingham Forest.

Brought in as a replacement for Jean-Michael Seri, who the Cottagers lost on a free transfer last summer, Palhinha's signing is indicative of the mentality shift that Silva wants from his team this year - he brings a grittiness that Fulham did not have in their last two flimsy attempts to beat the drop.

If they are to succeed this time, he is likely to be instrumental.

Ollie Watkins

Any struggling side needs their forwards to fire, and in their current hour of need, Aston Villa could really do with Ollie Watkins dusting off his shooting boots.

The 26-year-old bagged 25 goals in his first two seasons at Villa but has found the net just once in his 10 outings this term, in a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

It probably does not help that Steven Gerrard has frequently rotated his attackers and has yet to settle on a preferred front line or formation, cycling between Watkins, Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey as he searches for the elusive winning formula.

However, Watkins is one player he does seem to be sure about, as the former Brentford man has started all but one of Villa's league games this season, in spite of his struggles in front of goal.

Gerrard will be desperate for his frontman to find form in this one; his job could depend on it.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Craven Cottage, West London.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.30pm on Thursday, 20th October.

How can I watch?

As with every game in this midweek round of fixtures, the game is being broadcast on Amazon Prime.