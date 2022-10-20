Four things we learnt from Coventry's win over Sheffield United

A late spot-kick from Martyn Waghorn gave Coventry their first back-to-back wins of the season, as they snatched a late victory over Sheffield United at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

On what had been an otherwise dire night of football, with neither side really deserving to win the game, Waghorn's winner has somewhat changed the narrative around both sides.

Here are four things we learned from Coventry's dramatic late win over The Blades.

City see themselves off the bottom

Coventry City are finally off the bottom of the Championship table.

A tumultuous start to the season off-pitch, saw their first three home games of the campaign postponed as a result of the poor pitch condition at the CBS Arena.

Mark Robins' men subsequently slumped to seven games without a win and an embarrassing first round exit of the Carabao Cup, losing 4-1 at 'home' to Bristol City at Burton's Pirelli Stadium.

October seems to be the month in which City have turned a corner, though.

Three wins in the last five matches and 10 points collected from a possible 15 so far this month has finally dragged the Sky Blues off the bottom of the table with three games in hand on the rest of the sides above them.

Should City take maximum points from those games in hand, the first of which coming against Rotherham on October 25, the Sky Blues could well be in the top half.

Heckingbottom right to warn against mistakes pre-match

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom told the press pre-game that he is "not massive" on stats which have rightly projected his side as one of the leading sides in the division.

He spoke of his desire for his side to "give nothing away" in the trip to Coventry but it was another error which cost Sheffield United.

Chris Basham's clumsy challenge with minutes left on the clock gave referee Keith Stroud no choice but to award the home side a penalty and throw away what would have been a well-earned point for United.

On the night, The Blades were perhaps unlucky to not come away with all three points, as opposed to none.

They hit the woodwork twice, first through former Sky Blue Oli Norwood and later through Oli McBurnie, whose sweet first time volley from the edge of the area went so close to giving United the lead.

However, these are the fine margins which define this league.

While Coventry may not have deserved the three points, they made their own luck and for how close United went to winning it, it just was not their night and that is what makes the Championship perhaps the most entertaining division in the world.

Defensive solidity key to Sky Blues' upturn

Coventry 'keeper Ben Wilson has had to pick the ball out the back of his net just once in 661 minutes of football - an absurd defensive improvement in a team which was shipping goals for fun until that point.

Since the 2-2 draw with Luton on September 14, City have only conceded once - coming at home against Burnley.

Including the two conceded against the Hatters, until that point the Sky Blues had conceded 13 goals in the first six league games of the season.

However, since the re-introduction of summer loan signing Jonathan Panzo, City have looked infinitely more assured, none more so than on Wednesday against United.

While The Blades may have struck the woodwork twice, they did not seem to pose much of a threat beyond that.

And that is entirely down to the new-found solidity of City' back line.

Against United, Panzo, Kyle McFadzean and Man City loanee Callum Doyle all scored a rating of 7.0+ on WhoScored, showing at how efficiently they dealt with the division's third-highest scorers.

Poor form starting to set in for United

After The Blades' 2-0 win away at Preston on September 17, Heckingbottom's men sat top of the Championship.

An unbeaten run of nine games, including seven wins, had put paid to any doubts that may have arisen from the opening day defeat at Watford.

However, those doubts may have started to creep into the minds of those of a Blades persuasion.

United now sit fourth in the table, following a winless run of five games since that win at Deepdale, including just two draws.

It is just more evidence of how quickly this league can change, but there is no reason why it cannot change back again and Heckingbottom will be hoping his side's fortunes turn around soon.