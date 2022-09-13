Preston vs Burnley: Championship preview, Gameweek 9, 2022

Burnley will make the short journey across Lancashire to take on Preston North End at Deepdale in the SkyBet Championship.

Fifth-placed Clarets found their groove in previous games unbeaten in their last five games, including the draw at West Bromwich Albion last time out.

The Lilywhites started the season in unusual but historical style with seven straight clean sheets, ending at the hands of Birmingham City.

The EFL returns in midweek after all games were postponed at the weekend due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Team news

Preston could welcome back Daniel Johnson into the midfield, looking to get more attacking threat into a starting 11 that has produced just two goals all season.

Ryan Lowe will be without Andrew Hughes, Ben Woodburn, Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire until after the international break.

Former Burnley man Robbie Brady should be available to face his former side, and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott should lead the line, looking for his first goal of the season.

Vincent Kompany will be hoping that his number one, Arijanet Muric, will have completely shaken off the knock to his shoulder that forced him to be replaced in the previous two games.

If he is not available, Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be ready to replace him in goal.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany teased that summer signing Scott Twine could be about to make his return, but that is not expected to be at Deepdale.

He also faces a decision on which midfield combination to go with, after Darko Churlinov looked sharp in his cameo against The Baggies 11 days ago and Deadline Day signings Halil Dervisoglu and Jordan Beyer will likely take their place on the bench

Kevin Long and Ashley Westwood remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Potential starting line-ups

Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Brady; Johnson; Parrott, Riis

Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Maatsen; Cullen, Cork; Brownhill, Vitinho; Tella, Rodriguez

Key Players

Preston North End – Robbie Brady

The former Claret has been in good form since his free transfer from Bournemouth this past summer.

He has one assist to his name in the Championship so far, a delightful whipped cross for Potts to acrobatically volley home against Luton Town in one of the goals of the season so far.

That is his trademark, his crossing ability is matched by few in the division, from open play or from set pieces.

He is not the quickest anymore, injuries have caught up with him, but he is a smart player who knows what his role in the attack is and how he can affect play.

Burnley have not always looked convincing dealing with crosses into the box this season, and Brady will surely be looking to take advantage of that.

Burnley – Nathan Tella

Much was made about The Clarets need for a striker throughout the summer, and Nathan Tella is not quite what many fans would have had in mind.

He has started the season very well, though, with three goals in his six league appearance so far and he was brought down when he was through on goal at West Brom for the penalty that Jay Rodriguez converted.

Tella plays a pivotal role in the rotation of the midfield in Kompany’s side, with his ability to play along the front line or just behind key to how Burnley have played so far.

He could enjoy a lot of space between Preston’s defensive and midfield lines and, if given the time, will punish the hosts with his creativity and desire to make things happen in the final third.

Match details

Where is the match?

Preston North End vs Burnley is being played at Deepdale.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm, and the referee is Peter Bankes.

How to watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports Football.