"They are galvanising into an impressive team" - Graham Potter full of praise before Man United visit

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter sang the praises of his opposite number Erik ten Hag as he previewed his side's fixture against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Englishman spoke with a smile written across his face after Friday's training session, characterising the natural positivity he has become known for since his days at Brighton. As he wisecracked the media, the lucid optimism in the Blues camp was on show.

He has manoeuvred a successful start to life in west London but insisted in his first answer of the press conference that ten Hag, and the evolution of the Man United squad, cannot be overlooked.

“I have huge respect for [Erik] Ten Hag, the job he’s done in his career, and his quality as a coach," he said. "You can see people adapt and adjust as they go into the competition faze.

"So they have done well. Obviously, it wasn’t a great start from their perspective but they’ve battled back, got points and played well. It’s going to be a tough game.”

The Red Devils have made a U-turn in their form since a 6-3 defeat against city rivals Manchester City stunted ten Hag's growth, going unbeaten in their last five matches and inciting Potter to believe Saturday will see his team put through their paces.

He spoke of ten Hag's adaptation to the Premier League since the two managers last met, highlighting the Dutchman's reconstructed playing style as a reason to be aware of the threat they possess.

“They’ve changed a little in how they build-up, they are a little bit more direct," Potter noted. "At the same time, they have the same quality.

"They have the threats of [Marcus] Rashford, Anthony, [Jadon] Sancho and Bruno Fernandes plays a key role for them. So there are a lot of similarities but they seem to have adapted to the competition, adapted to each other, learned more about each other. It’s a normal process really.

"I’d been at Brighton for three years when we played them and Erik had been at Manchester United six weeks if that, so there is a lot of learning you need to do and a process that you need to go through. That’s normal. He has the quality and naturally, they will get better and better as time goes on.”

In his pre-match comments, ten Hag said he believed he knew more about the Chelsea boss after having studied him after Man United's clash against Brighton.

When asked whether he had a trick up his sleeve, Potter's response was: “No, not really. It’s a game of football and it’s always the same. You have to analyse the opponent and think of a way you can play yourself.

"But Manchester United are Manchester United, they have got top players and are galvanising into an impressive team. It’s a tough game, an exciting game, a fantastic game to be involved in. We’re looking forward to it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo absence

The illustrious Cristiano Ronaldo saga took another step backwards when he left the bench early in his side's victory against Tottenham Hotspur in protest of his lack of involvement, subjecting himself to another match on the sidelines, with Ten Hag eager to assert his authority onto the 37-year-old.

Asked specifically about the situation from a manager's standpoint, Potter kept tight-lipped: “I can’t really comment because I don’t know the ins and outs but he has taken his stance, sometimes you have to do that, and then you need the club to support. From the outside, that is what has happened.”

It remains unclear what Ronaldo's future holds in Manchester, but while Chelsea gear up to face their old foes, one thing is certain - the Portuguese superstar will not be in action.

Fitness updates

As for his own team, Potter sighed in relief when asked about fresh injury updates. While his squad has been beaten down by absentees in recent times, the Englishman noted that nothing had changed from Brentford.

“We are still in the process of recovery; pretty much as we were with Brentford. Conor [Gallagher] trained today so we will how he is over the 24 hours. Apart from the long-term absences, we’re pretty much where we were.”

Followed up with inquiries of Reece James' injury, Potter said: “The first thing is he's in a brace for four weeks to stabilise the knee, then it's rehab. So that will take, as we said, around eight weeks. That's the latest.”

The right-back looked set to be Gareth Southgate's first-choice at the upcoming World Cup, but along with N'Golo Kante, the duo now face a race against the clock to be fit for the tournament.

“You have to acknowledge they are human beings and want be involved in that competition, absolutely. The reality is I’ve not got anything to say that can make it any better for them.

It’s worth acknowledging that. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to focus on the things you can control. Focus on the rehab, the day to day, things get better and then you can move forward.”

Injuries to N'Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher have raised the question as to where Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria fits into his manager's plans. Likened to a young Patrick Vieira, the defensive midfielder's role at Chelsea could magnify as the busy schedule rolls on.

“We’ve got a squad of 24 players and we’ve used a lot. In that position, there are quite a few good players so he has had to stay patient. But he is competing, fighting for his place and is ready to help the team if he needs to.

"No matter how a season goes, there is always going to be a question about an individual because you can’t play everybody. He’s been a little bit unfortunate, he’s done nothing wrong. At the moment, he’s not the game time I’m sure he would like but he’s acting well in training and is ready to help.”

Meanwhile, a player that is already profiting from key injuries is Trevoh Chalobah, who has featured on three occasions for the Blues, showcasing potential in abundance.

“I’ve been very impressed – and from day one I have to say. He didn’t start in the first couple of games but acted perfectly. He trained really well and was very professional and determined. He is an impressive character and very focused on his football. He wants to play, wants to help the team, wants Chelsea to win.

"So he is great in that regard and is a bit of a soldier. He has played in all the games because we’ve been having some problems in terms of availability for players, but he has stood in for us and is performing at a really good level. I’m not surprised he is getting that [England] link but thankfully that isn’t my decision, that is somebody else’s.