Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Dominant United beat lacklustre Spurs

Manchester United put on an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur, deservedly winning 2-0 at Old Trafford. Goals either side of halftime from Fred and then Bruno Fernandes puts United now just four points behind Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Antonio Conte’s side put on a performance that Tottenham fans are becoming accustomed to seeing in these pivotal clashes this season. They lacked creativity and precision in the final third, with their touches in the United box a clear indication.

An hour into the game, Tottenham could only muster up just 32 touches in the opposition box, compared to United’s 129. The home side dominated the distribution of chances in the game and were clinical in the big moments, further emphasising their performances at home this season.

Story of the Match

Credit (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Erik Ten Haag made one change from that stale 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United, bringing in Marcus Rashford over Cristiano Ronaldo. No surprise really given Ten Haag’s aversion to the Portuguese this season, but worth keeping in mind that Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in this fixture last season.

Conte also made just the single change, with Yves Bissouma replacing the injured Richarlison. Dejan Kulusevski’s absence from the side was further amplified given the eventual result.

The first half undoubtedly belonged to United, who ran Tottenham ragged. Tottenham had initially started well, when Rodrigo Bentancur drove at the United goal and saw his powerful effort edge just wide.

However, Tottenham’s precarious record away to the famed ‘Big-Six’ showed true when Hugo Lloris awkwardly turned Antony’s tame effort behind for a corner. From that, the ball was cleared to the edge of the box where Fred lashed a wild effort into the Stretford End. Tottenham’s passive approach to the game was reminiscent of their performance during the North London derby at the start of the month.

United built on their home advantage and on twenty minutes the game's first significant chance fell to Rashford, who slipped in behind the Spurs back four and arched his shot into the corner. Lloris, who was kept busy during the half, got down low to his left to produce a superb save. Lloris was called upon again moments later, when Fernandes' free kick was tipped over by the Frenchman.

Tottenham’s threat at the other end was sporadic at best. Harry Kane conjured a moment of quality as he typically dropped deep and played Matt Doherty through on the right flank, only for the Irishman to delay the chance and shoot straight at the onrushing David de Gea.

Halfway through the first half and the stats on the screen approved the game on the pitch. United with twelve shots, five on target compared to Tottenham’s bare 3 shots, none on target. United’s intensity simmered as the half drew to a close and in doing so it granted Spurs the chance to atone for what was indifferent half.

It was the worst possible start for Tottenham. United hurried them off the ball within minutes of the restart and broke at pace with Antony. His ball across to Jadon Sancho was touched down beautifully for Fred, whose shot took a wicked deflection and trickled into the net. Nothing the preserving Lloris could do about it.

Tottenham were struggling and their reputation for being absent in these big fixtures was illuminating. Spurs produced a rare moment of note when Son Heung-Min's cross to the back post was controlled by Kane and his rasping volley was closed down well by De Gea.

The offside flag did eventually go up, but referee Simon Hooper let United play on, and it paid dividends. Similar to the first goal, United broke with speed with Anthony, who pushed the ball onto Fred on the edge of the box. His shot was blocked by Eric Dier, but the rebound fell to Fernandes, who wrapped a curling shot into the corner to send Old Trafford into raptures.

Credit (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

United punished Tottenham when they had numbers up the pitch for the second time in the game, with Conte’s steely style of play collapsing before him. It so easily could have been 3-0 when Cristian Romero dallied on the ball and let Rashford dispossess him. He weaved his way into the box and saw his low drive pushed aside by Lloris. A brilliant save again and perhaps the only Spurs player who can maintain his pride.

United’s game management was added encouragement to their already brilliant performance, with Casemiro in particular shutting out Tottenham’s flimsy late rally. United's backline also deserves considerable credit, as they nullified Kane and Son for most of the game. Tottenham pressed and pushed but United held on for a significant victory.

Tottenham clearly wanted to press high up the pitch but similar to their demise against Arsenal, they played into the oppositions hands and rarely looked like scoring. Basically sums up a Antonio Conte team in truth, but Tottenham will need more going forward and will be rejuvenated once Kulusevski and Richarlison return to the side.

As mentioned, United are now just four points behind Tottenham with that win, with the latter remaining in third. Tottenham have no cause for panic, they are still level on points with Manchester City.

However, their struggles away from home against the top sides will be food for thought for Conte and his staff. The growing competition for Champions League qualification also makes these types of games crucial, with Chelsea, Liverpool and few others all in contention.

Tottenham will look ahead to Sunday’s visit of a resurgent Newcastle United. As for United, their task looks a little more daunting, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Off the back of such a great result tonight, they will no doubt feel confident.