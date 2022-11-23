Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City stay until 2025

In what will be greeted with delight from Manchester City fans and despair from the other 19 clubs in the league, Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, continuing his reign with the Premier League champions until 2025.

The Spaniard's deal was set to expire in June 2023, with suggestions that Guardiola wanted a break from club football. It was rumoured that he had been approached by the Brazilian Football Confederation about succeeding Tite as the national team coach.

The links never materialised however, as Pep has now penned a new deal which will take his reign to nine years - becoming the second longest serving manager in the clubs' history.

Guardiola joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2016 and has enjoyed a highly decorated six and a half years.

11 trophies including four Premier League titles have helped him establish himself as the club's most successful-ever manager.

The unprecedented domestic quadruple in 2018/19, sweeping up every trophy on offer in England and the centurion season in 2017/18, where City became the first English club to amass 100 points, has cemented his legacy amongst the Premier League managerial greats.

The only criticisms that can be made of his tenure at the club is the club's underwhelming Champions League performances, falling at the last hurdle against Chelsea in 2021 and capitulating late on in the semi-final at the Bernabeu last season.

But with Erling Haaland looking like an unstoppable force, he could be the man to propel City to their first piece of major European silverware.

Guardiola expressed his delight in extending his stay and insisted that there is more success to come:

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.

"I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

"I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak agreed that there is still more to come, with continued dominance at the top of the agenda:

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of of this organisation, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

"Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over.

"Like every City fan, I am looking forward to see what lies ahead."