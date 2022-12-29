Klopp: Liverpool had to target Gakpo before he became ‘unaffordable'

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool had to act quickly and secure the signing of Cody Gakpo before he became an “unaffordable” 40-goal-a-season striker. The Liverpool manager, who also said funds still remain for other January purchases, sensed the Dutchman’s eagerness to move to Anfield as soon as the pair spoke.

Liverpool struck an initial €40 million deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven after three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.

Klopp believes the club had to bring forward plans to sign the Netherlands’ World Cup star, who will officially become a Liverpool player on January 1, as his rate of development could have put him out of financial reach in the near future.

“He is a young player with a lot of potential,” said Klopp. “If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable.

“These kind of things are all about timing, getting these boys at the right moment that they didn’t already score 55 goals per season and stuff like this. That’s why we were really convinced he could make the next step, and that makes it interesting.

“We believe in our process, when players come here – especially offensive players – they have all made a step forward because of the way we work and the way we can help them. That makes it massively interesting.”

Klopp said Van Dijk's influence wasn't required to secure his countryman's signature (Getty)

On whether Gakpo’s arrival would diminish Liverpool’s other January transfer business, Klopp added: “I would say in principle it’s like this for all people in the world, the money you spend has an impact on the money you can spend in the future. It doesn’t increase it. But this [Gakpo’s signing and other January plans] has nothing to do with each other.

“We know what we want to do and we will see if we can do it. It’s about money, of course, but it’s more about how it always was – about the right players. And we are really, really happy that we could get Cody.”

Gakpo is ineligible for the Premier League game at home to Leicester City on Friday and, due to paperwork issues plus a post-World Cup holiday, unlikely to feature at Brentford on Monday. The FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 7 is a more realistic date for his debut.

Klopp now has a plethora of options in the final third, particularly when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota recover from long-term injuries. Gakpo, who scored in each of the Netherlands’ group matches in Qatar, can play across the forward line meaning the 23-year-old fits the Klopp mould of being of multi-functional player.

Gakpo scored three goals at the World Cup whilst shining for the Netherlands (Getty)

“He’s a really, really good player and the package was really interesting,” Klopp explained. “The age he is, the potential he has, the quality he has shown already in Holland and with the national team as well. It is big for us, really big for him as well, so it’s cool, he’s obviously delighted about joining us.

“The position he played most often is obviously the left wing but he can play in different positions up front. If you play a 4-2-3-1 he can play all four positions. If you play 4-3-3 he can play the wing and 4-4-2 he can play on the wing and the striker position.”

'No impact on Firmino's future'

The Liverpool manager went on to say that this will not push Roberto Firmino closer to the Anfield exit. The Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of the season and Klopp confirmed that talks with the 31-year-old over an extension are ongoing.

“Not for me, absolutely not,” said Klopp on whether Gakpo’s signing impacted Firmino’s future. “We had talks with Bobby and I can say from my point of view I want him definitely to stay. No impact. If you mean by impact that Bobby might move then you have to ask Bobby about that but, from my point of view, no.”

Liverpool face struggling Leicester on their return to Anfield after the World Cup break, and having won 3-1 away to Aston Villa on Boxing Day Klopp asked his team to reopen their home account in similar fashion.

“We are really pleased with how we have started,” he said. “The intensity in our defending and our counter-pressing was on a different level. Now we have to show the same in our remaining 24 games.

“I expect a tough game [against Leicester] and a reaction from them [after defeat to Newcastle United]. It’s a while since we played at home and I’m pretty sure our people will be happy to see us. It’s a night game, lights on and with Anfield rocking, I want to make it a special game.”