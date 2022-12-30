West Ham United 0 - 2 Brentford: Ivan Toney bursts West Ham bubble as pressure mounts on Moyes

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Ivan Toney of Brentford walks out amongst the bubbles prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brentford FC at London Stadium on December 30, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The pressure remains firmly on David Moyes as West Ham lost their fifth consecutive Premier League game against Brentford.

Statistically, the hosts were more dominant than their opponents and started the game very well. Yet once again, The Hammers have been let down by lacklustre defending and an inability to score in open play.

A goal and assist were registered by former Hammers target Ivan Toney, who celebrated by crossing his arms in West Ham's famous 'crossed hammers' gesture. Josh Dasilva put the Bees two goals ahead on the cusp of half-time, after bullying Aaron Cresswell off of the ball to slot neatly past Lukasz Fabianski.

Boos from the home crowd erupted in a once-electric London Stadium at both half-time and full-time, with fans very clearly unhappy with the current state of their club.

Story of the Match

The Hammers seemed to control play very well in the first 15 minutes - with Lucas Paqueta's change in role making a considerable difference.

In the 19th minute and completely against the run of play, Toney tapped the ball into the net to put Brentford ahead after Jensen put a long throw into the box, and the hosts failed to clear the ball.

David Moyes’ side did not let the goal massively affect them, however, and continued in their pursuit up the pitch.



Darting runs stemmed generally from the right side for The Hammers, with Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal linking up particularly well. Balls were crossed into the box to target man Gianluca Scamacca, who narrowly lacked the final piece of quality to put his side level.

The end of the first half saw the home side more dominant in terms of possession and attacking prowess.

With each opportunity, the hosts seemed increasingly confident in their ability - something that fans have not seen at all this season.



However, similarly to the first goal and against the run of play, Dasilva got the better of Cresswell and calmly slotted the ball past Fabianski.



There was much to be desired about West Ham’s defending, and Cresswell's lack of desire to win the ball allowed Dasilva a 1v1 opportunity against the Polish international.

Second Half

West Ham started the second half similarly to how they ended the first half - dominant in possession. Brentford remained happy to sit tight and defend whatever the home side threw their way.

The Hammers had an early penalty shout in the 49th minute, when Bowen was tackled by Ben Mee; but VAR overruled referee Darren England's decision, and a free-kick on the edge of the box was awarded. The free-kick was poorly-taken.

Although dominant in possession, the hosts were slow to create any attacking opportunities. A lack of movement from the forwards meant that Declan Rice and Paqueta had to play the ball backwards - much to the disdain of the home supporters. Paqueta's quality began to decrease as the game progressed, and he exited the contest with 82 minutes gone.

Worry for Brentford came in the dying embers, as an innocuous challenge on Toney called for a stretchered exit off the field. The forward appeared to be in agony while clutching his knee; a horror ending to a fantastic performance.

No more real chances came for either side, and Brentford's contentment in remaining in their solid formation only made it harder for West Ham to impact the game. As a result, the home fans began to leave the stadium at a damning rate - more empty seats than Hammers fans remained come the final whistle.



Those who stayed for the entire 95 minutes erupted in boos, indicating their feelings towards Moyes' team.

West Ham's Player of the Match - Declan Rice

Once again, The Hammers captain has reduced the damage for the east Londoners. He made spectacular blocks, challenges and passes to give the hosts the opportunity to get back into the game.

After months of transfer rumours, quotes suggesting he will leave in the summer and discontent with the club's current situation, West Ham is always able to rely on Rice for a quality, professional performance.