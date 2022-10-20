Four things we learnt from Brentford's west London derby draw with Chelsea

Brentford secured their first league point at home to Chelsea since February 1939 on Tuesday night with a sensational defensive performance.

Alike in the three encounters with their west London neighbours last season, Thomas Frank's side were brave and aggressive in their approach, making it difficult for the Blues to find their rhythm on the ball.

Both teams will have left the pitch at the Gtech Community Stadium ruing missed chances and the failure to secure three points, having been unable to convert a number of great opportunities to score.

In Brentford's case, it was a Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has now kept a clean sheet in each of his last five appearances, in full confidence preventing them from topping of a brilliant performance with a goal.

On the other hand, Graham Potter's Chelsea were denied by a mixture of being wasteful in threatening areas and a brilliant defensive display from most notably Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock and David Raya.

Here are the key takeaways from the west London derby:

Brentford's sensational defensive performance

Watching last night's defensive performance, you would not have thought that this team, barring a few alterations, had been thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle United a week-an-a-half ago. It was arguably the club's best defensive display in the Premier League.

Frank opted with Zanka instead of Kristoffer Ajer and altered the formation from the 4-3-3 used in the win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday to a 3-5-2, which became a 5-4-1 with Chelsea in possession.

It was by no means a backs against the wall performance, but at times the team was reliant on the low block to prevent Chelsea using the pace of Armando Broja, then later Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Bees were brilliant in crowding the area and if the visitors were able to create space for a shooting opportunity, there was always a man to make a last-ditch challenge - most notably Ethan Pinnock who produce an incredible last-ditch tackle to block Raheem Sterling's shot late on.

The midfield trio of Frank Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen provided great energy, Rico Henry was brilliant in dealing with any threat down his side, while David Raya was an assuring presence at the back, making key saves and dealing with any aerial threat.

Brentford needed to be more clinical in front of goal

As each minute passed by at the Gtech Community Stadium, there was a growing feeling of Deja Vu.

When Chelsea first made the trip to Brentford last season, the hosts accumulated 17 shots, seven of which were on target, but failed to score and were ultimately defeated by Chelsea's only shot on target: a Ben Chilwell strike from outside the area.

Then when Thomas Tuchel's side returned in December for a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash, Brentford once again had a number of chances to take the lead but were punished by two late goals.

As Mbeumo directed a free header right in front of goal into the hands of Chelsea's goalkeeper soon after half-time, it felt like it was happening all over again.

Thomas Frank said in his post-match interview with the club that he felt his side should have won the game. The chances were there having amounted 1.32 in expected goals, with Toney and Mbeumo having the most clear-cut of chances, but the lack of cutting edge on the night hindered what would've have been a well-earned win.

Arrizabalaga is proving to be a key player under Graham Potter

In the seven matches since Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea's head coach at the start of September, Arrizabalaga has been an ever-present in the side, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just twice.

It wasn't as standout as it was against Aston Villa at the weekend, but his performance last night reassured Potter of his decision to keep him between the sticks ahead of Thomas Tuchel's number one Édouard Mendy.

The 28-year-old made a fine reaction save in the first half to deny a Toney header from close range after Loftus-Cheek redirected a Brentford free-kick towards his own goal, and comfortably dealt with the Bees threat throughout the night.

In Brentford's 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in April, their high press, particularly from goal kicks, caused Chelsea a hot of problems due to Mendy's lack of quality with his feet. Arrizabalaga's comfort on the ball afforded his side a variety of ways to evade the press, be it quick, one-touch passes through the lines or a more direct ball into the channels.

The Spaniard is full of confidence at the moment and will most likely be a key player under Potter for the remainder of the season.

Loftus-Cheek hindered Chelsea at right wing-back

In the absence of Reece James, who sustained a knee injury in their Champions League win away to AC Milan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek filled in at right wing-back and was not able to replicate his team-mates' output.

The 26-year-old, who is a box-to-box midfielder by trade, offered his side little going forward and was comfortable to deal with for Henry. He was unwilling to be direct with the ball and when posed with the challenge he'd opt with the conservative approach of moving it sideward or backward.

Brentford targeted his side and were able to get into promising positions because of it, with the 10-time England international unable to deal with the pace of Henry and Mbeumo. With Reece James on the pitch, a number of Brentford's attacks would have been dealt with early on.

As the game on, Loftus-Cheek gravitated towards the centre of the pitch, which may have been a tactical decision, but it narrowed an already compact central area even more, making it difficult for his to break through Brentford's defence.