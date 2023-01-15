Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners sweep rivals aside to cement top spot

Arsenal eased to victory at arch rivals Tottenham to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

In a dominant first half display, a Hugo Lloris own goal and a rasping drive from Martin Odegaard gave the Gunners a comfortable lead that they never looked like losing.

Though Spurs rallied briefly after half time, they were second best for most of the afternoon and a first home league defeat to their rivals since 2014 leaves them five points adrift of the Champions League places in 5th.

Story of the match

Spurs fans would have been relieved to see Dejan Kulusevski return from injury as one of seven changes to the Tottenham line-up from the team that beat Portsmouth in the FA Cup last weekend. Antonio Conte also restored Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in his familiar 3-4-3 system.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also made seven changes from their cup victory at Oxford, with only Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli retaining their places.

This is a derby that has hugely favoured the home side in recent times, with the last six meetings all won by the hosts. Arsenal turned that statistic on its' head here in an utterly dominant opening 45 minutes.

The first clear opening fell to Nketiah, who continues to look sharp as he stands in for the injured Gabriel Jesus. After Lloris had dithered on the ball, Martinelli hooked the ball back to the former Leeds loanee, who could only put a tame finish straight at Lloris from six yards. A huge let off for the Frenchman.

His luck, however, was quickly to run out, as Arsenal took the lead with barely 15 minutes on the clock. Saka found himself in space down the right hand side and his low cross deflected straight into the keeper's midriff, only for him to inexplicably spill the ball over the line.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Lloris is a World Cup-winning captain - almost twice over - but, he also has a tendency to make the sort of errors that would be unacceptable in your local five-a-side game. One wonders how long he will retain his status as Spurs' number one.

After they had almost responded straight away through Heung-min Son, played in by Ryan Sessegnon, but denied by the outstanding Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal shifted up a gear again and cemented their total superiority.

With the Gunners able to move into dangerous areas of the pitch with total ease, Lloris partially redeemed himself by keeping out Odegaards's low effort, before Partey nearly took the frame of the goal off with a rasping volley from 25 yards that came back off the post.

The Gunners were purring now, with Partey bossing the centre against a too-deep Spurs, and Saka able to find space easily time and again. A player of his class will punish you if you repeatedly ignore warnings, and so it proved on 35 minutes.

After Partey released Saka for the umpteenth time down the right, the England winger drew Lenglet onto him before releasing Odegaard in the centre. The Norwegian, so impressive once again here, pinged a low effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards. 2-0 and it looked like it could be anything.

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Spurs do have a habit of starting slowly and coming back into games; nobody has scored more second-half goals in the Premier League this season. So when Kane put a header straight at Ramsdale just before half time, it was a clear reminder that no matter how poorly this side are playing, you write them off at your peril.

Straight after half time, came three decent chances for the hosts. Kulusevski curled over the bar from just inside the box, then a few minutes later released Kane whose rasping drive was swatted back by Ramsdale. Then, Kane turned provider for Sessegnon, who looked certain to score when in down the left channel, but was again denied.

Against lesser opposition, Spurs might have been able to build on this platform, to turn the second half into a siege. This Arsenal team are simply too good for that; too solid, too good at keeping the ball, too much of a threat on the break. They were able to retain control of the match against increasingly desperate opponents, and could have added more goals as Lloris twice denied Nketiah.

So it was, that Arsenal took the sting out of the game. Half chances came and went for substitute Richarlison and then Son. Arsenal kept the ball in the Spurs half for long periods, serenely. A late flurry of shots in the Arsenal box led to Ramsdale denying Richarlison again, and that was just about that.

It isn't supposed to be this easy, but Arsenal showed both their resilience as well as their outstanding quality at White Hart Lane. If they can do it here, they can do it anywhere, and you would struggle to find many people betting against them now.

We are only halfway through the season but the title is theirs to lose.

Player of the match - Thomas Partey

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Partey has been vitally important for the Gunners this season and was once again exceptional. The Ghanaian dictated the tempo of the game in the first half and helped Arsenal retain control in a frantic second half.

If his first half volley had gone in and not come back off the woodwork, it would have been one of the goals of the season.