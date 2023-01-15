Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023.

Sloppy Spurs

Tottenham has lost five of their last eleven league games, falling to Aston Villa 2-0 and coming from behind and drawing to Brentford after the restart of the Premier League.

They have since turned around their form, thrashing local London rivals Crystal Palace 4-0, with talisman Harry Kane scoring twice, edging closer to 200 Premier League goals. Kane has also scored in seven out of eight of his most recent meetings with Arsenal.

In the North London derby, Antonio Conte has only won two of his ten games against Arsenal as a manager. Spurs and Conte have come under fire this season for their patchy results, but they might restore their fanbase's backing by jeopardising Arsenal's title ambitions.

Gallant Gunners

At home, Arsenal previously comfortably beat Spurs 3-1 and this year could be the year that they end their 9-year away losing streak, after their last away win to rivals Tottenham in 2014.

The Gunners have the opportunity to extend their lead to eight points as title-chasing rivals, Manchester City, fell to Manchester United on Saturday, losing 2-1.

Arsenal has only lost once in the Premier League this season, after defeat at Manchester United. Since this match, they have remained unbeaten in their last 11 games. Following the restart of the league due to the World Cup, Arsenal has claimed impressive wins over Brentford, Chelsea and Brighton.

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Gunners are attempting to win seven consecutive Premier League London derbies. They may also achieve a win in five consecutive away matches in all competitions - something they last managed between September to October 2018.

Team News

Dejan Kulusevski will be able to start, which will be a huge boost for Spurs. However, Rodrigo Bentancur is still not fully fit.

After missing the FA Cup win over Portsmouth due to a minor injury, Yves Bissouma will most likely partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in central midfield.

Conte has a major decision when it comes to his defence - Clement Lenglet is vying for a start with Christian Romero. Eric Dier and Ben Davies, who both boast experience, are alternative options.

The Gunners were able to rest players over the FA Cup match with League One Oxford, which should now allow them to field a full-strength team with no fresh injury concerns.

Bukayo Saka was seen limping off in the previous game, but boss Mikel Arteta simply waved away any concerns and suggested that “I think he will be OK” and should be available to feature.

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson are still sidelined with knee and thigh problems.

Predicted Lineups

Lloris; Lenglet, Romero, Dier; Perisic, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Son, Gil; Kane.

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Key Players

Tottenham: Harry Kane

The Spurs captain leads the line in the top 90 percentile for goals scored, conversion of big chances and expected goals per 90.

Kane is one goal away from equaling legend Jimmy Greaves' 266-goal total for the club, and with the striker netting 14 goals in 18 North London derby encounters, the stage appears set for Tottenham to upset Arsenal's title chances today.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah has scored four goals in four games after replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus in the Arsenal lineup.

Following Jesus' knee injury, the 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract in the summer after a solid finish to last season, is taking his opportunity once more and will be looking to get his first senior goal in the North London derby.

Nketiah was yet to make a Premier League start this season before the Boxing Day victory over West Ham, but his recent form has impressed boss Arteta.

The academy prospect has benefited from a concerted attempt to bulk up physically, which has allowed him to strengthen his hold-up and link play in addition to his strong finishing ability.