Brazil vs South Korea: World Cup Round of 16 preview, 2022

World Cup favourites Brazil will be hoping they avoid an upset as they take on South Korea for a place in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup.

Brazil have enjoyed a relatively straightforward campaign so far, with the South American side securing qualification for the round of 16 with a game to spare.

With that in mind Tite took it as an opportunity to rotate his squad and keep his star players fresh in their final group game against Cameroon, which they lost 1-0 thanks to a late Vincent Aboubakar winner.

It is expected that star players Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Marquinhos, and Richarlison will return to the side on Monday evening.

One of the stories of the World Cup group stage unfolded in Group H, as South Korea overcame the odds to qualify for the round of 16, with Uruguay heading home early.

A late winner from Hwang Hee-chan, saw South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 in a result that put them ahead of goals scored.

In a World Cup full of upsets South Korea will be hoping they can produce one of the shocks of the tournament.

The winner of this tie will face the winner of Croatia vs Japan on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

Team News

Brazil

Neymar is fit and available for the clash with South Korea, after sustaining ankle damage in Brazil’s opener against Serbia.

This will come as a huge boost ahead of the knockout stage, with the world class Paris Saint-Germain forward in their side, Brazil look an even more dangerous side.

Danilo is also available for selection, but Alex Telles has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, as well as Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

South Korea

For South Korea, Napoli defender looks set to miss the Round of 16 tie with Brazil after missing the clash against Portugal with calf discomfort.

Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon came off in the tie with Portugal after struggling with muscular problems and will be assessed ahead of Monday evening’s tie.

Possible lineups

Brazil (4-3-3)

Allisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta, Neymar; Vinícius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha.

South Korea (4-3-3)

Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Kyung-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young, Kang-in; Jae-sung, Gue-sung, Heung-min Son.

Key players

Brazil – Neymar

Neymar looks set to return to the Brazil side after overcoming damage to his ankle. The Brazilian is one of the world’s best when he is at the top of his game, South Korea will have to keep him quiet if they stand any chance of progression into the quarter-finals.

With his PSG counterpart Kylian Mbappe lighting up France’s tie with Poland on Sunday, Neymar has the chance to show what him and his Brazilian side have to offer.

South Korea – Heung-min Son

The Tottenham forward has endured a difficult season at the North London stadium but will relish the opportunity for his South Korea side to take on one of the world’s best teams.

With Brazil suffering from injury problems at full-back, Son will have an opportunity to test the Brazilian right-back, a battle that may be key to determining the winner of this tie.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

What time is kick off?

The game will start at 7pm UK time on Monday, December 5th.

Where can I watch?

In the UK the game will be live on ITV1.