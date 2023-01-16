Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Post-Match Ratings

Arsenal secured a resounding 2-0 win against bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs’ captain Hugo Lloris’ error from Bukayo Saka’s shot gave the away side an early lead, before the Gunners’ captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead, firing in a low shot from 25 yards.

Aaron Ramsdale then produced a string of vital saves in the second half to deny a resurgent Spurs side, but in the end Arsenal held on to clinch their first league win away at Tottenham in nine years, and their first league double over their rivals since the 2013/14 season.

Here are the full player ratings for both teams from Sunday’s clash:

Hugo Lloris – 2/10

Completely culpable for Arsenal’s first goal, which turned the contest and failed to convince throughout. A real position of concern for Spurs fans right now.

Cristian Romero – 3/10

Did not cover himself with glory with Odegaard’s goal, turning his back on the shot, and might have picked up a second booking for a second-half challenge on Granit Xhaka.

Eric Dier – 3/10

Part of a defensive unit thoroughly overrun on Sunday. Could not help his side stem the constant waves of Arsenal attacks in the first half.

Clement Lenglet – 3/10

Another one of the unfortunate Spurs centre-backs. By the time he had picked up a booking in the 72nd minute, he looked overwhelmed by his defensive duties.

Matt Doherty – 5/10

Was not able to move up the pitch as a wing-back and cause the Gunners any real problems. One small consolation is that he marshalled opposing winger Martinelli relatively well in the match.

Pape Matar Sarr – 4/10

Made his first Premier League start for Tottenham in this huge game and failed to leave a mark. He may as well not have played, such was Arsenal’s dominance in central midfield.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 4/10

The only comfort Sarr had was that his highly experienced compatriot Hojbjerg was subjected to the same fate of powerlessness against the away’s side midfielders.

Ryan Sessegnon – 4/10

Struggled considerably to handle Saka’s threat, and could only stop the winger from besting him once again after picking up a yellow card for a late challenge. Improved in second-half and forced a brilliant save from Ramsdale.

Dejan Kulusevski – 5/10

One of Spurs’ better players on the day. Returned to the team on Sunday and looked like the one potential difference-maker. Threatened to score in the second-half, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Heung-min Son – 5/10

Had a big chance in the first half right after Arsenal’s opener, but shot straight at Ramsdale. Tried his best to create a Spurs breakthrough, but cut an exasperated figure by the game’s close.

Harry Kane – 5/10

Denied the opportunity to break Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Spurs’ goalscoring record and move onto 200 Premier League goals on Sunday. Had several efforts thwarted by England teammate Ramsdale.



Substitutes:

Richarlison – 5/10 – 71’

Came on in the second half and did help Spurs pose a threat in the closing stages. The closest he came was a low shot that was well-saved by Ramsdale.

Ivan Perisic – 4/10 – 76’

Replaced Sessegnon but failed to replicate any of the former’s attacking threat. Had an almost comical moment when failing to latch onto a Son pass due to his own complaining.

Yves Bissouma – 4/10 – 76’

Did not have any significant impact when entering the action.

Ben Davies – N/A – 88’

Bryan Gil – N/A – 88’



Aaron Ramsdale – 9/10

Undeniably his most important match as an Arsenal player. Pulled off some vital saves to preserve his clean sheet, especially his second-half save from Sessegnon. Also commanded his area well. Most harm that came his way was at the final whistle from a feeble kick by a foolish home fan.

Ben White – 8/10

The same as it ever was. White continually caused Tottenham problems with his overlapping runs, but defended his goal marvellously in the second-half. His level has not dropped at all this season.

William Saliba – 8/10

Stood up against the mounting Tottenham pressure fantastically in the second-half. The Frenchman is looking back to his best since returning from the World Cup after a few wobbles in past weeks.



Gabriel – 8/10

Outstanding. Helped maintain Arsenal’s aggressive positioning in the first-half by constantly winning the ball on the halfway line. Led his team’s defensive resistance in the second-half, pulling off a wonderful block from a Kane shot on the 66th minute.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 8/10

The 26-year old Ukrainian has transformed the way his team play football and build attacks, since signing in the summer. His inverted role and intelligent pass selection has given Arsenal another dimension to their play, as was seen on Sunday.

Thomas Partey – 8/10

Might have played even better but still had an impressive match on Sunday. His passing range and stellar defensive work is invaluable for this team. Hit the post in the first-half with a sensational volley.



Granit Xhaka – 8/10

Another essential cog in the Arsenal midfield. Performed all his duties well on Sunday and might have had a delightful assist for Eddie Nketiah in the second-half, had the forward been more clinical.



Martin Odegaard – 9/10

The Norwegian is currently in the form of his life. The Premier League Player of the Month knitted play together fabulously and his long-range goal to double the Gunners’ lead capped off a magnificent day’s work for the Arsenal captain.

Bukayo Saka – 9/10

Had Sessegnon exactly where he wanted him in this encounter. Forced his side’s fortuitous opener, and then supplied the assist for his team’s second. Arsenal were very grateful to have him fit here.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10

Had a quiet game by his lofty standards, but still played his part in this massive win. Provided an outlet on that left-hand side and his defensive efforts proved precious in the second-half.



Eddie Nketiah – 7/10

Had a few presentable chances on Sunday, and will feel frustrated to have not scored at least one in this match. Although, the forward is still proving to be a more than capable deputy to Gabriel Jesus.

Substitutes:

Kieran Tierney – 5/10 – 79’

Replaced Martinelli on the 79th minute and filled in on the left flank with minimal fuss. Will find it hard to come back into the Arsenal starting Xi, but may still have a role to play this season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – N/A – 86’

Emile Smith-Rowe - N/A – 93’

Fabio Vieira - N/A – 94’