Guardiola accuses City of ‘losing their fire and passion’ in scathing attack

Pep Guardiola made a remarkable post-match outburst despite seeing his Manchester City team come from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium. The City manager accused his players of being “happy flowers” and critiqued the fans’ lack of passion in a scathing attack.

City conceded two goals in as many minutes as Spurs provided a sucker-punch in the dying embers of the first half with Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal scoring. The home team went on to reply through Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland soon after the break before Riyad Mahrez scored twice to seal the win.

However, Guardiola made no attempt to hide his dismay after the game. “I want a reaction — not just from players, staff, the whole organisation,” he said. “We are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this. I want to beat Arsenal. I cannot deny how happy we are [to win]. But we are far away from the team that we were. There are many things that we are far away, far away.

“We play because ‘my manager told me to do this and this’ — but there is nothing from the stomach, the guts. We were lucky, and if we don’t change, sooner or later we are going to drop points. No passion, fire, desire to win from minute one. It’s the same from our fans.”

Sections of the home support booed City off at the interval. “They were silent for 45 minutes,” Guardiola said of the crowd. “They booed because we were losing, but not because we played bad. We played good. They booed because we were losing, but maybe it’s like our team.

Getty: Shaun Botterill

“We were lucky [to come back] but sooner or later if we don’t change then we are going to drop points. We were [lacking in] guts, passion, fire, desire to win from minute one. The same with our fans.”

Guardiola said City may have become complacent. “Maybe they’re too comfortable because we have won four Premier Leagues in five years. After we scored a goal they react, but that is not the point. We are far, far away from being able to compete at the highest level,” he said.

“Do you think we are going to chase the gap to Arsenal the way we are playing? No way. Today we were lucky. If we want to win something or compete — but complaining, complaining, complaining [the players] — no chance we will win anything.”

'I don't recognise my team'

City trail Arsenal by five points but, as they play Wolverhampton Wanderers before the leaders host Manchester United on Sunday, they could close to two. “We have an opponent in Arsenal who have the fire. Two decades without winning the Premier League. I am explaining the reality, everything is so comfortable [at City] but opponents don’t wait,” Guardiola added.

“I don’t recognise my team, they [previously] had the passion and desire to run. We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback will happen every time? It won’t.

Getty: Matt McNulty

“I will sleep like a baby tonight — but it’s not about that. In 14 years I won 11 league titles — that’s a lot. So that means every day I see things you do not because you are not [there]. It’s not a single player, it’s everyone. People say we don’t have success because of no Champions League: bull----. Two back-to-backs [Premier League titles] against this Liverpool, the way we played, in this country.”

Antonio Conte saw his team concede four goals in a single half for the first time as Tottenham reversed their recent mantra of only turning up for the second halves of games. Spurs have now lost three of their last four league games and the manager said: “To concede four goals for me is not good and it is not good to concede four goals in only one half.

“This is my first time in my career that my team conceded so many goals but we have to continue to work, to improve and to try to do our best. At the end we are really disappointed with the final result. I think maybe we could deserve much more.”