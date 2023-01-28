Stoke City vs Stevenage: FA Cup Preview, Fourth Round, 2023

William Smallbone of Stoke celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Reading at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Stoke City ended their recent run of poor league results with an emphatic 4-0 win over Reading last week with goals from Will Smallbone, Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle.

They ran out 3-0 winners over Hartlepool United in the last round of the cup, two own goals sealing their passage either side of a neat Brown finish.

Stevenage produced the story of the third round after two late goals earned them a famous 2-1 away victory against Premier League side Aston Villa.

Steve Evans' side are flying high in League Two, sitting in second place with just one loss in their last 13 games in all competitions and come into this game after a 3-0 win at top of the league Leyton Orient last time out.

Team news

Stoke

The Potters have acquired three new signings since last weekend, with new boys Ki-Jana Hoever and Bersant Celina in line to feature whilst Matjia Sarkic is cup-tied.

Harry Souttar missed their last outing with a minor hip injury amidst transfer speculation, and is set to be out again this week despite rejoining training.

Sam Clucas and Nick Powell both remain sidelined with longer-term setbacks.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips is likely to return to the fray after not making an appearance since a 3-1 loss to Norwich in October.

Stevenage

January signings Daryl Horgan and Jake Forster-Caskey are both cup-tied and will not play a part at the bet365 Stadium.

Steve Evans is without any injuries to his squad heading into the game.

Likely lineups

Stoke

Bonham; Sterling, Jagielka, Taylor, Fox; Baker, Laurent, Smallbone; Celina, Gayle, Campbell.

Stevenage

Ashby-Hammond; Sweeney, Vancooten, Piergianni; Wildin, Roberts, Reeves, Gilbey, Clark; Reid, Rose.

Ones to watch

Bersant Celina

A product of the Manchester City academy, the attacking midfielder made just four professional appearances for the Citizens before moving to Swansea City for £3 million after productive loan spells at FC Twente and Ipswich Town.

His good form in the Championship took him to Dijon in 2020, but a goalless maiden season meant a return to Ipswich on loan for 2021/22 and then Kasimpasa in Turkey for the first half of this season. He joins the Potters on loan with a point to prove to his parent club and will hope to hit the ground running in his first week with a good performance against Stevenage.

Jamie Reid

28-year-old forward Reid is in his second season as a Boro player, and whilst not the most prolific in front of goal he has played a key role in Steve Evans' side with his strong hold up and aerial play.

He joined from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town in 2021 after three years at Torquay United from 2017-2020 saw him become one of non-league's most feared strikers. He scored the all-important equalising penalty that put the Boro on their way to victory at Villa Park in the last round.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 14:00 GMT, on Sunday, January 29.

How can I watch?

The game is not live to watch in the UK, having been chosen for overseas viewing.

FA Cup highlights are available to watch on BBC One Red Button.