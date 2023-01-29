Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United: Player ratings after an FA Cup thriller

A proper cup tie saw non-league giants Wrexham and Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United go head to head in the Fourth Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The last remaining National League side in the prestigious competition underwent the worst possible start, as two key players were forced off with injury, and the Blades took an extremely early lead, courtesy of an Oli McBurnie glancing header.

It remained a 0-1 scoreline at the break, but it was Wrexham who came out all guns blazing after a seemingly inspiring team-talk from Phil Parkinson. A Ben Tozer long throw was flicked onto substitute James Jones by Tom O'Connor, and Jones turned home to level the score five minutes into the half.

Would you believe it, the Dragons then came from behind to take the lead in this Fourth Round tie. O'Connor had the ball fall to him from a corner, and made no mistake in hitting a lovely first time strike into the bottom corner.

United rescued themselves shortly after, as James Norwood drove past Mark Howard, then Wrexham's star man, Paul Mullin slotted underneath the 'keeper with five minutes remaining, sending the Racecourse into elation.

A Hollywood ending wasn't on the cards though, John Egan breaking Welsh hearts with a goal deep into stoppage time, arriving at the back post to send this blockbuster to a replay back at Bramall Lane.

Wrexham

Mark Howard - 6/10

The game could have been over after 30 minutes if it wasn't for the Wrexham 'keeper, pulling off some decent stops. He didn't have too much to do in the second 45, but a played an important part for the hosts in an FA Cup thriller



Anthony Forde - 6/10

Dangerous crosses caused plenty of panic for opposing defenders. Did well to cut out multiple Sheffield United attacking moves.



Aaron Hayden - N/A

The worst possible start for Wrexham saw them fall behind after merely 60 seconds of play, then starlet Hayden lasted no more than nine minutes minutes due to injury.



Ben Tozer - 7/10

The defender's long throw weapon is always an advantage to the Dragons, as proved in endangering the United box for their leveler.



Jordan Tunnicliffe - N/A

Injury only added to Wrexham's early problems. Lost McBurnie from a corner which led to the goal, partly to blame for that.

Callum McFadzean - 6/10

Playing on the left of a back five, McFazdean performed as he usually does for Phil Parkinson's team, but was taken off midway through the second period, on a yellow card.



Luke Young - 5/10

Decision making could probably have been better for the opener; contrasted that with a corner of his own, helping his side to a 2-1 lead at one stage in the game.



Tom O'Connor - 6/10

O'Connor just keeps improving as this season goes on. Assisted Jones' goal with a good flick-on, before putting the Welsh side ahead 10 minutes later. The ball dropped to him inside the six-yard box, and the versatile player met it with a sweet first-time hit.



Elliot Lee - 7/10

Nearly netted for the National League side on multiple occasions, firstly seeing a long range effort well saved, before driving one wide of the target. Not a bad day at the office for Lee.



Paul Mullin - 8/10

Let through on goal, but couldn't convert, shooting straight at the 'keeper. Made up for missed chances late on, netting what he thought was the winner with a great low strike under Davies. The 'non-league' Erling Haaland was on top of his game once again, and was rewarded for his hard work with that 85th minute goal.



Ollie Palmer - 6/10

Unlucky not to score with a thunderous shot that rebounded off the underside of the bar.

Max Cleworth - 5/10

Acted as a replacement for the injured Tunnicliffe, and that's about all he did.

James Jones - 6/10

Right place, right time to turn home and get Wrexham back on level terms early in the second half. Did well to flick past Davies with his back to goal.

Sam Dalby - 6/10

A neat cross from the substitute in towards Mullin looked to be the assist for the winning strike, but only for a late Egan goal in injury time. Didn't have time for more than an assist and a blazing shot off the mark.

Sheffield United



Adam Davies - 5/10

Saved well to prevent a thumping strike from Mullin when through on goal. Crucial in denying the hosts in a goalmouth scramble, but couldn't do too much about the equalizer moments later.

Anel Ahmedhodzic - 5/10

Didn't really put a foot wrong at the back, but not exactly a stand-out amongst the bunch. Struggled to break into the opposite half at times.



John Egan - 6/10

Took one for the team in the first half, clumsily tripping up a man in red on the edge of the box, to deny a potential goal. His goal in added time was one that takes the game to a replay, and a good finish arriving at the back post too.



Chris Basham - 5/10

A Sheffield United defensive stalwart, Basham was relatively solid at the back, but could have done more to prevent the host's final goal, which almost dumped the Championship side out of the competition.



Jayden Bogle - 5/10

The 22-year-old almost cost his side with an error at the back shortly before the break, although was a threat down the right-hand side.



James McAtee - 4/10

Was pretty absent in this thriller, and there isn't too much to be said about the young Manchester City loanee, bar his deflected shot in the first half.



Oliver Norwood - 5/10

Converted with a clean hit into the bottom corner following Jebbison's blocked shot to level the tie for the second time.



Tommy Doyle - 6/10

Not afraid to shoot from distance, recording an effort on target, and his perfect corner delivery was headed in by McBurnie after just a minute.



Ben Osborn - 4/10

Alike McAtee, he provided very little for Paul Heckingbottom's side, even after a position switch.



Daniel Jebbison - 6/10

A bright spark for the Yorkshire outfit. The focal point in the first half, making lively runs and creating countless opportunities. The 19-year-old was unlucky to receive his first red card, which was arguably a yellow at most.



Oli McBurnie - 6/10

Opened the scoring with a glancing header early doors. In the hour that he played, a goal and a load of chances created will go down as a positive for the attacker on his return to the team.

Max Lowe - 5/10

Coming on as a half time substitute, Lowe didn't make too great of a mark on the game.

Billy Sharp - 4/10

Virtually his first touch since entering the fray was a poor chest-down from a corner straight into the path of O'Connor, who struck home to put Wrexham ahead.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

World Cup to Wrexham, and it's probably the World Cup he is more grateful for, rather than a cup replay. Had a few good moments, including a couple of tricky runs through the Dragons defence, though couldn't capitalize.



Ismaila Coulibaly - N/A

Made a brief cameo appearance in the 87th minute, before the visitors sent the tie to a replay.