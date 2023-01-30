Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round draw reaction: Wrexham could host Spurs, Man City drawn away

The draw for the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup took place on Monday evening. As just three of the eight ties were fully confirmed, the others still require replays to settle who makes it through.

With so many tasty clashes coming out of the hat, it is not the easiest of tasks to choose some standouts from the bunch, but there sure are some certain eye-catchers in there:

Wrexham OR Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Vanarama National League leaders, Wrexham, are in with a chance of hosting Premier League big guns, Tottenham, in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Should they avoid defeat at Sheffield United in their replay, it would set up by far the most appetising tie of the lot, as another chapter of the Dragons' Hollywood cup campaign could be written with a win next week.

Embed from Getty Images

Now that Phil Parkinson's side know their fate, there is no doubt that they will want to leave everything on the pitch at Bramall Lane, in a bid to secure the cup tie of dreams.

Even if they do progress, it would be criminal to rule them out of the equation, as we have all heard of the infamous term 'Spursy' and their recent habits of conceding first.

Although Sheffield United's priority has to be the league, they will certainly not want to be embarrassed by lower-league opposition and a home tie against Spurs will definitely be a huge bonus, despite fixture congestion.

For the third season running, the Red Devils and the Hammers will lock horns in a cup competition. It will, again, see the return of David Moyes to Old Trafford, who took the helm at United after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

His 10-month stint there was not entirely successful, but with plenty of experience gained since, Moyes has worked wonders at West Ham, restoring their European football status.

Embed from Getty Images

Man United are currently on course for a top four Premier League finish. This contrasts a recently rare season of struggles for their opponents, who sit only a point above the relegation zone.

Either side have passed the test of a lower-league EFL side in their cup runs so far, alongside victories over fellow top-tier outfits.

Both will be eager to achieve league targets, but will equally want to get the better of one another in this predictably close clash.

Bristol City vs Manchester City

As a reward for knocking both Arsenal and Chelsea out of this year's Emirates FA Cup, Man City finally get a taste of playing Championship opposition, but it is not at all one that can be taken lightly.

In the case, the Cityzens were drawn at home to Bristol City. The assumption may be that the reigning champions of England should breeze past them, but a trip to Ashton Gate is far from an easy ride.

Embed from Getty Images

Unbeaten at home this calendar year, the Robins have encountered a slight change of form, boasting seven games without a loss. This has allowed them to slowly edge away from the drop zone and towards the comfort of mid-table in England's second tier.

Like Pep Guardiola's side, Nigel Pearson has not had to go to far extents for FA Cup rival research, with the draws being kind to them in putting them up against fellow Championship teams.

If they can provide a huge fifth round shock, the result would be a first quarter-final for the Cider Army since 1973/74, but it's likely to be the same old story again - a fifth consecutive last-eight appearance for the Sky Blues.

Draw in full

Here is the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round draw in full:

1. Southampton vs Luton Town OR Grimsby Town

2. Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers OR Birmingham City

3. Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

4. Wrexham OR Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

5. Fulham OR Sunderland vs Leeds United

6. Bristol City vs Manchester City

7. Manchester United vs West Ham United

8. Ipswich Town OR Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday OR Fleetwood Town

The games will take place on the week of Wednesday 1st March.