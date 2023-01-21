Everton vs West Ham United: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Lisa Evans of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Paul Konchesky’s side arrive on Merseyside off the back of progression in the Continental Cup after a 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, though they did the lose the ultimately meaningless penalty shoot-out by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Hammers are looking for their first league victory of 2023 after a Khadija Shaw goal saw them narrowly lose 1-0 to Manchester City last week at Chigwell Construction Stadium.



The visitors do the hold the bragging rights over their hosts after a 1-0 victory thanks to Lisa Evans on the opening day of the season, so will be hoping they can seal the double over The Toffees and start a good run of form.

On the other hand, Brian Sørensen has created an Everton side that is a far cry from the one that managed to narrowly avoid a relegation struggle last season, with the likes of Lioness Jess Park and goalkeeper Emily Ramsey putting in strong performances that have seen The Toffees become a very effective side.

Their recent goal scoring has also been very effective, having scored six goals in their last two league matches.

Team News:

Everton:

The home side are mostly fit, though they will be missing Katrine Veje, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

A concern arose when Nathalie Björn exited The Toffees’ recent game against Reading at half-time, though this issue was minor and she looks set to return for this game, allowing the prospect of Sørensen naming an unchanged squad.

West Ham:

The visitors find themselves in a similar position, with Jess Ziu being sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Defender Lucy Parker has been absent from matchday squads since September after picking up an injury against London City Lionesses, causing her to heartbreakingly lose her place in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad. However, Parker is back in first team training and her return should only be in a matter of time.

Anouk Denton could also be involved, having re-signed for the club on Saturday after a spell in the United States.

Likely line-ups:

Everton:

Ramsey; Graham, Björn, Sevecke, George; Bennison, Holmgaard, Galli; Sørensen, Snoeijs, Park.

West Ham:

Arnold; Shimizu, Fisk, Cissoko, Smith; Brynjarsdottir, Stringer, Hayashi; Longhurst, Asseyi, Evans.

Key players:

Jess Park (Everton):

Since signing from Manchester City over the summer, Park’s profile has been raised significantly at Walton Hall Park thanks to a number of strong performances, including a very impressive showing that helped The Toffees defeat Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Her contributions earned her a call-up to the England squad for their October friendlies, though she would have to wait until the November friendlies to make her debut, scoring within seconds of coming on in the team’s 4-0 victory over Japan.

She is also on a scoring streak, having scored in her side’s last two league games, so will be looking to keep the run going.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir (West Ham):

Since her arrival in January 2021, the lifelong fan and now captain has been an invaluable asset to her team.

Being her side’s top scorer in the league so far with five goals, The Iceland internationals’ combination of height, strength and skill in midfield has allowed her to be a huge problem for any opposition, scoring past the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, whilst also netting in The Hammers’ London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur, something she has done for the second season running.

Match details:

Where is the game being played?:

The game is being played at Everton Womens’ Walton Hall Park.

What time is kick-off?:

The fixture kicks-off at 1pm on Sunday 22 January, the only Barclays Women’s Super League fixture of the day to do so.

How can I watch?:

The game has not been selected for coverage by either Sky Sports or the BBC in the United Kingdom, meaning it will be broadcast on the FA Player both domestically and abroad.

Both clubs will also provide social media coverage of the game, with Twitter being the best place to go for the most frequent and up to date coverage.