Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Mitoma the hero as Seagulls stun Reds in FA Cup

Kaoru Mitoma scored in second-half stoppage time as Brighton & Hove Albion stunned defending champions Liverpool 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the American Express Community Stadium.

With the tie seemingly headed for a replay, the Japanese winger produced a brilliant piece of control to fire home from close range and seal the Seagulls' upset.

Liverpool, well-beaten by their hosts 3-0 at this very stadium, went in front when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner from a pass by Mohamed Salah.

The South Coast outfit were on level terms as a shot from distance by Tariq Lamptey took a heavy deflection off of Lewis Dunk and found the back of the net.

A draw looked on the cards until Mitoma snatched the victory in a season that has seen plenty of those for Roberto De Zerbi's men.

Story of the match

De Zerbi had made four changes to the side which drew 2-2 at Leicester last week with Jason Steele, Lamptey, Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson coming in.

Liverpool were first to have a go in the third minute as Salah was denied by an intervention from Lewis Dunk and his follow-up was cleared by a sliding Webster.

The Seagulls were on the attack, Solly March attacking space down the right and his low cut-back found its way to Ferguson eight yards out whose shot was cleared off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

March then found space in a more central position but his right-footed drive was always rising over the crossbar.

Mitoma then tested Alisson as he cut in from the right, exchanged passes with Ferguson and had a go, but the Reds shot-stopper comfortably saved to his right.

Elliott squeezed a pass between Dunk and Webster to play in Salah, but the Egyptian curled wide, but he was in an offsides position. Lamptey then intervened to break up a pass by Cody Gakpo intended for Salah.

On the half-hour mark, the holders were in front. Brighton protested that Naby Keita handled in the area before the ball was played to Salah. He slotted to Elliott and his angled shot beat Jason Steele, who got a hand to it.

Five minutes before halftime, A corner was only half-cleared to Lamptey 30 yards away and Dunk threaded a shot through a host of players, wrong-footing Allison and drawing the Seagulls level.

Joel Veltman replaced Webster at the break and shortly after Dunk had a go from a free-kick 25 yards out, but his right-footed effort just missed the top right-hand corner.

Four minutes later, Allison was force to parry Mitoma's cross and March then set up Pascal Gross from a loose ball, but he couldn't keep his volley down.

Steele wasn't kept very busy, but he was alert to claw Salah's cross-show away after excellent work by substitute James Milner. Ibrahima Konate and Dunk were then booked for separate incidents.

Billy Gilmour replaced Welbeck with quarter of an hour to go and the hosts nearly went ahead on 71 minutes. The excellent Mitoma crossed with the outside of his foot and March met it only to see Alisson block.

Ten minutes from time, Konate spared the visitors' blushes as Ferguson lashed forward from a corner and the Liverpool defender stuck out his leg to block the shot.

Fabinho was then booked following a harsh challenge on Ferguson and the teenager was forced off, replaced by Deniz Undav. Andy Robertson was also issued a yellow card after fouling Alexis Mac Allister.

In stoppage time, Brighton found a winner, Gross swinging the free-kick over, Pervis Estupinan lobbed it to the back post and Mitoma controlled the ball, flicked inside of Joe Gomez and volleyed into the roof of the net.

Kaoru Mitoma scores the goal that sends Brighton through/Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Player of the match: Kaoru Mitoma

Was brilliant on the day, his dribbling presence a constant when given the time and space. Had chances to score before the goal and kept the Liverpool defense busy. The goal was the least he deserved.