Southend United 2-0 York City: Blues sink Minstermen closer to drop zone

In a Vanarama National League contest between two clubs who have been troubled by off-the-field issues in recent weeks both hoped to return to winning ways, before they would face each other again in a week's time, in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

After playing out a goalless first half, it was the hosts, Southend who took the lead from the penalty spot.

Jack Bridge had used his dazzling skills to earn the spot-kick, going down under a challenge from York's Dan Pybus, and stepped up himself, striking down the middle to break the deadlock.

Soon after, he did it again, curling one into the back of the net from the left of goal, with less than 20 minutes remaining.

That confirmed a third straight loss for the Minstermen, but boosted spirits at Roots Hall.

Story of the match

Southend boss Kevin Maher switched his starters around with three changes from a downing defeat to Eastleigh, as ex-Minsterman Rhys Murphy was given his first start since January 2022.

Gus Scott-Morriss and Shaun Hobson were additionally reinstated from the bench.

In an attempt to avoid a third consecutive defeat, manager David Webb too made three alterations to his York City starting eleven, which saw first choice goalkeeper Ethan Ross return between the sticks in an expected change.

A defensive switch meant Maxim Kouogun and Alex Whittle were both to be handed a start after a couple of weeks sidelined, plus Alex Hurst also rejoined the attack.

Prior to the match, Southend fans flocked together to protest in unison against owner Ron Martin, while York fans were urged to join in to object against their own egoistic chairman Glen Henderson. Once all had been done there, it was over to Roots Hall to see how this non-league clash would pan out.

Southend fans protest ahead of their home game against York City (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

A mix-up in the York defence early on saw the ball fall to Blues striker Rhys Murphy, and running through on goal, he couldn't quite open the scoring, firing straight at Ethan Ross, who did well to palm clear.

Shortly after, the visitors recorded their first attempt, but unlike their opponents, it wasn't on target. Cult hero Mitch Hancox found space in front of goal, and evading his marker, managed to get his head on an incoming Alex Hurst cross from the right, but could only divert wide of goal.

Gus Scott-Morriss was next to try his luck for Southend, his effort from distance heading over the bar via a deflection.

All eyes were on dangerman Jack Bridge just after the 10 minute mark, living up to his title as he became the centre-point of two threatening opportunities for the Shrimpers, his corner headed over before a moment of mayhem in the City box was somehow not turned home by a blue shirt.

Afghan midfielder Noor Husin later took note of his teammate Scott-Morriss' try at goal, letting rip from about 20 yards out, and seeing his effort soar into the side-netting.

Southend's Noor Husin and York's Alex Hurst battle for the ball (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

It was head tennis in the Southend box just past the 20 minute mark before a cross from right-back Ryan Fallowfield found Lenell John-Lewis, who nodded towards goal, and even had 'keeper Blondy Nna Noukou diving with desperation at the effort that flew only inches wide.

That was easily the closest the Minstermen would come in an end-to-end first 45 minutes, though Blues were set to hit one even nearer before the break, as Cav Miley's inswinging corner was glanced so narrowly over the bar by Murphy.

That would close off a goalless first half, in which both turmoil-stricken sides had had decent chances, and it was all to play for in the second half.

York City fans will have been readying on the edge of their seats when John-Lewis got in behind and was able to break through seven minutes after getting back underway, but even with the goal gaping, Nna Noukou marvelously punched the experienced frontman's rocket over the bar for a corner.

The win may have still been there for the taking of the away side with half an hour still to play, however it took three minutes more for that hope to be put in doubt.

Bridge's twisting and turning inside the box mesmerized City's Dan Pybus, who fortuitously left a leg out on him, causing the Southend starlet to trip over, resulting in a spot-kick. The man who won it stepped up, and calmly dispatched down the middle, leaving a diving Ross with no chance.

Southend fans celebrate Jack Bridge's opener (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

York looked for an immediate response, through a Hancox first-time driven effort from the border of the box, which was nervously fumbled by the 'keeper, into the feet of Olly Dyson, but denied by Polish defender Kacper Łopata, who rapidly crashed in with an excellent thumping challenge to stop a certain goal.

Just seven minutes subsequent to the opener, Bridge was back to his old tricks again, using skill to throw his marker off, on the left of goal, before looping a cross-shot over the City stopper and into the back of the net to double Blues' advantage.

Heading into the final stages of the clash, Hancox was the one again showing desire to halve the deficit, but both of his late chances were off the mark.

At that point, it was just a matter of trying to improve goal difference, which David Webb's side also failed to do.

In fact, it could even have been three for the Shrimpers, as the ball fell to Harry Cardwell inside the area, but Ross remained big to deny the Southend attacker with his body, then smothered the follow-up from Jake Hyde.

Injury time didn't prove useful for either side, as the game ended in the favour of Blues, which will certainly lift momentum at a tough time for the club.

For York though, they are on freefall once again, and now drop down to 17th in the National League, four points clear of the relegation zone.

York's Lenell John-Lewis and Alex Whittle look dejected (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Player of the match

Jack Bridge (Southend United)

A standing ovation when Bridge was taken off the field was more than deserved after a quickfire double to seal the three points for Southend.

Them two goals put the 27-year-old on seven for the season, indicating his quality and also makes him joint top scorer for Blues.