Southend United vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Two clubs in off-the-pitch turmoil clash in the Vanarama National League this weekend, seven days before the same fixture will be replicated in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Both Southend United and York City fans continue their protests against respective owners Ron Martin and Glen Henderson, and they take each other on this Saturday, with each side looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Blues have had a fairly better season than their upcoming opponents, boasting the second best defence in the league, and that reflecting in the standings too, sitting just one point adrift of the playoffs.

The Minstermen started well under John Askey but a slight slip in form saw him sacked, and the appointment of David Webb hasn't made any kind of improvement, claiming league victory only once during his two month spell at the helm - the last two matches have ended in defeat.

Although ranking 16th in the table, City will feel they may be in with a shout of getting something at Roots Hall this weekend. They place 11th in the away standings, coincidentally the same spot that the Shrimpers hold in the home table, so, predictably, there won't be too much to separate them.

Team News

Southend United

Usually, most sides would have a firm choice to keep them steady between the sticks for the season, however Blues have a goalkeeping crisis on their hands.

Blondy Nna Noukeu joined on loan from Stoke City earlier in the campaign, but with his Shrimpers spell set to end before their next game, boss Kevin Maher has chosen the option to extend it.

Full-back Gus Scott-Morriss has been ruled out over the new year period, due to appendix removal, but after making an appearance off the bench during his side's recent 3-1 defeat to Eastleigh, he is in contention to start the game.

Scott-Morriss headed in the opener in Southend's 2-0 win at York earlier in the season.

Defender Shaun Hobson may also return to the lineup, after he was frustrated to be an unused substitute for last weekend's hefty loss.

Ex-Minstermen Jake Hyde has been kept out through injury for a prolonged period of time, but making the matchday squad for the past two games, he eyes a start against his former club.

York City

Problems on the goalkeeping front for the Minstermen are easing, in contrast to their opponents. Ryan Whitley made his first league start since 2019 in York's 2-1 defeat to Maidenhead, while first-choice stopper Ethan Ross was forced out of the team in line with concussion protocols.

Now having served the 10 day precaution period, Ross is set to go straight back into the the lineup this week.

Afghan international Maziar Kouhyar is expected to return from a long-term injury within the next couple of weeks, and is also fresh off the back of signing a new two-and-a-half year contract with the Minstermen.

Defensive midfielder Gus Mafuta is additionally sidelined for the time being, with a known calf injury. Luke James has had the same issue, but a rumoured loan move to Scunthorpe United is looming for him.

It's fair to say that York City supporters aren't exactly the biggest fans of chairman Glen Henderson - he has reportedly prevented a defensive duo from playing.

Alex Whittle's absence is apparently due to an extension clause in his contract that could be triggered with a certain amount of appearances, while Maxim Kouogun has allegedly rejected a new contract, and in retaliation, has been blocked from starting by Henderson.

Sam Sanders has missed the last two matches too, after suffering a shoulder injury.

Paddy McLaughlin is suffering from tonsilitis and won't be available, plus Lenell John-Lewis has only recently returned to training, so his match fitness is unknown.

To worsen the situation even more, left-back Adam Crookes sits out with a hamstring injury.

Likely Lineups

Southend United

Nna Noukeu; Scott-Morriss, Hobson, Lopata, Ralph, Bridge; Husin, Miley, Taylor; Powell, Cardwell

York City

Ross; Fallowfield, Kerr, Kouogun, Whittle; Dyson, Pybus, Hancox, Hurst; John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Harry Cardwell (Southend United)

The 26-year-old approaches the first of two games in a week against York in great form, having only recently returned from a lengthy spell out on the sidelines.

Four goals in his last three games will certainly make opposition defences weary for the future, and the Scot will be looking to take advantage of Blues' upcoming opponents' poor run of late on Saturday.

Lenell John-Lewis (York City)

You really can't knock the City skipper's away goalscoring record this season - he started excellently, netting in all of his first five appearances on the road this season, and recorded only his first league home goal last week.

The highly experienced forward who helped York to promotion last season, has undergone a recent four game goal drought, but after poking home in a narrow defeat to Maidenhead, he will hope to add to his account once again.

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how the two teams have fared in previous meetings:

29/10/2022: York City 0-2 Southend United (National League)

31/01/2015: Southend United 1-0 York City (League Two)

20/09/2014: York City 2-3 Southend United (League Two)

22/02/2014: York City 0-0 Southend United (League Two)

23/11/2013: Southend United 2-1 York City (League Two)

Stat Attack

Southend United have the second-best defence in their division, shipping just 24 goals across the course of the season so far - only Hollywood-owned title challengers Wrexham have conceded less.

The Essex side have also kept the most clean sheets (13) in the league.

That doesn't help the fact that York City are one of the lowest scorers in the fifth tier, netting 33 times in 28 games. The highest scorers are Notts County, with over double of what the Minstermen have, showing the gulf in quality between City and a strong promotion contender.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Southend's Roots Hall Stadium, opened in 1955 and allowing a total capacity of 12,392.

What time is kickoff?

As with the vast majority of National League fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

The only exception is Altrincham vs Wrexham, which begins at 5:20pm GMT, live on BT Sport.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for home fans only, and it is suggested to buy online, although the game is not all-ticket.

Away turnstiles are cash only.

You can read this handy guide if this is set to be your first visit to Roots Hall.

If you are unable to make the game, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Essex will both be providing live commentary of the game.

In-match updates will come from each club's social media channels.

There is the option to watch via National League TV, but for INTERNATIONAL FANS ONLY.