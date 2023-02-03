"We need your support" pleads York City manager David Webb ahead of Southend trip

York City manager David Webb has called for fans to "be aware that the players are still playing" amid protests against the board during last week's dire showing at home to Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League.

The 42-year-old took the helm of the North Yorkshire outfit in early December, acting as the replacement for popular promotion-winning predecessor John Askey.

Webb was given the role with big boots to fill, as he went into his first managerial role and masses of City doubters uncertain about the appointment.

Having overseen six games to date, an under-par review can be given, with just two of those marked down as a win.

The Minstermen now prepare to make the 180-mile trip down to Essex on Saturday, for the first of two games in a week against Southend United, where, "a win would be amazing."

"We didn't play well enough

It's as simple as that - City haven't played to the best of their ability in the last couple of games.

Facing two teams that ranked lower than them in the league table, York failed to notch up even a point.

A 2-0 defeat at Oldham was quickly followed by a 2-1 loss at home to a Maidenhead side that hadn't won away since mid-November.

Webb believes, "the last two games could have gone either way, if I'm being honest. We had chances in the Oldham game, but we made some silly mistakes that cost us goals.

"It's the same with Maidenhead as well - again, a couple of refereeing decisions definitely didn't help, for example, the penalty in the first game, the backpass from Mitch (Hancox), those are key moments in games, but take that away, we didn't play well enough to execute it and we are looking to put it right straight away.

The threats of Southend

City's upcoming opponents may be struggling with matter off the pitch too, albeit Kevin Maher's side are having a good season on it.

They sit 9th in the National League, six points ahead of York in 15th, and one point shy of the playoff zone.

The reverse league fixture saw the Shrimpers arrive at the LNER Community Stadium back in October 2022 and take a crucial 2-0 win back to Roots Hall.

It was a day to forget for the Minstermen, who put a poor performance under Askey, and allowed two goals from corners.

Although Webb wasn't at the club at that time, he still knows the threat that Southend pose from set-pieces. He said: "They've got good players, and are good on set-piece deliveries. They've got ball attackers as well that can cause us problems, quite an energetic side.

"They look to play on the front foot too, but as well as set-pieces, we have got to be aware of a number of other threats they pose."

"We need your support"

There was a rare time in City history last year when things were looking up, with promotion back to the National League, however the feel-good factor that was present then has now completely gone out the window.

New chairman Glen Henderson has been a focal point of supporters' anger for a few months now, and his egoistic habits not making the situation any better.

As Maidenhead's second goal hit the back of the net on Saturday, an uproar spouted from the home end, with abuse hurled in the direction of Henderson, who allegedly retaliated by non-verbally swearing at his own fans.

Since that incident, the club released a statement confirming that the majority shareholder 'has chosen not to attend York City matches for the time being, to ensure that the focus of supporters remains towards supporting the team on the pitch.'

The Minstermen boss supports his decision: "I think anything that can help, especially for home games because it was quite hostile last week, and it was difficult for the players.

"I understand what's going on," Webb added.

"I don't understand the politics too much - we try and keep away from that. All I say to the fans is, can you just sort of be aware that the players are still playing, that's why you're here, and we need your support.

"Hopefully the situation with Glen and the (Supporters') Trust, and potentially new owners coming in, that resolves itself quite quickly."

Selection headache for Minstermen

Injury problems have appeared to build over the last seven days, with multiple players noted to be in doubt to journey down to Southend.

Maxim Kouogun and Alex Whittle have had rumours surrounding them regarding a contract feud with the chairman recently, but Webb rapidly put these allegations to bed, confirming that, "nothing," had happened with them.

"They are still our players, it's just business as usual. They are available for selection."

Other selection issues were also discussed by the gaffer.

"Gus (Mafuta) and Maz (Kouhyar) are due next week potentially, they could be training, whether that's back in full contact training - we'll have to monitor it on Monday.

"Paddy (McLaughlin) has got tonsilitis, so he's not going to go available. Adam Crookes has got a Grade 1 Hamstring, and we are just waiting on a few others.

"Lenny (John-Lewis) and Nathan (Thomas) have just trained today as well. Shaq (Forde) has been struggling with a cold, that's not to say he is going to be out of the squad, he's still going to be in for selection."