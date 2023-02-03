Altrincham vs Wrexham: National League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Wrexham return to action in the Vanarama National League following their FA Cup exploits over the past weekend with a trip to Altrincham on Saturday evening.

After conceding a last-gasp goal to Sheffield United that necessitated a replay of their fourth-round tie next Tuesday, the Dragons will refocus on the league, where they sit second after Notts County defeated Solihull Moors in midweek.

Altrincham will bring a new-look squad into their clash with the National League title favorites having seen no fewer than eight new faces join the Robins on loan.

Despite sitting in 13th and on the back of consecutive defeats, Phil Parkinson's men sit just three points off of a play-off place.

Wrexham have won the last four league meetings between the two sides, having outscored Altrincham 12-1 over that period, although the Robins upset the Welsh high-flyers in the fourth round of the FA Trophy just last month.

Team news

Altrincham

Liam Brockbank was one of the many moves the club made recently with the defender being loaned out to Gloucester City.

Key figures Ryan Colclough and Toby Mullarkey departed the club with the former signing for National League rivales Chesterfield while the latter joined League Two strugglers Rochdale.

The impressive Chris Conn-Clarke was recalled by parent club Fleetwood Town and immediately loaned out to Scottish second division side Waterford.

Connor Jennings completed a move to Hartlepool while Elliott Newby has gone back to Stockport County.

To replace the players that left, the Robins brought in Manchester United trio Joe Hugill, Sonny Aljofree and Maxi Oyedele on loan. Danny Cashman and Junior Quitima have also joined on loan.

Wrexham

The Dragons suffered a double blow in the heart of defense as Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden were forced off with injuries and face an extended period on the sidelines.

To compensate for the losses, the club brought in highly-rated defender Eoghan O'Connell from League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Max Cleworth and Tom O'Connor are expected to start alongside O'Connell in the back-line.

Likely line-ups

Altrincham: Byrne; Welch-Hayes, Jones, Baines, Jones; Marriott, Lundstram, Egil, Conn-Clarke; Dinanga, Hulme

Wrexham: Howard; Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, O'Connell, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Key players

Regan Linney (Altrincham)

He's yet to play a game for the Robins having just joined the club on Friday from FC United of Manchester, but the 25-year-old bagged 25 goals in 33 appearances for the Reds.

Linney in action for FC United of Manchester/Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

With all of the attacking talent that has departed the club, Linney will be a key figure as Altrincham look to keep up a play-off push.

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

He scored in the 3-3 draw against Sheffield United, his fifth straight game in all competitions finding the back of the net and he now has a remarkable 19 in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Mullin is the National League's most prolific goal-scorer/Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA - Getty Images

Combining with Ollie Palmer, who has 14 goals to his name, the Dragons boast one of the most lethal attacking duos in the whole of England.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The J Davidson Stadium, home to Altrincham since 1910, will be the venue for this National League clash.

What time is the match being played?

Kick-off is set for 5:20pm GMT.

How can I watch the match?

BT Sport has chosen to televise the match live with coverage beginning 20 minutes before kick-off.