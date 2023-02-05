Sheffield United vs Wrexham: Pre-match analysis

On Tuesday evening, Wrexham and Sheffield United will meet in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay at Bramall Lane, after the first meeting ended as a 3-3 draw. Here’s how it went:

Wrexham got off to the nightmare start when Oli McBurnie powered home a fierce header past Mark Howard to give the Blades the lead, but the Reds probed and a much improved second period brought some goals to cheer about round the Racecourse for the hosts.

A Ben Tozer long throw finally payed dividends as many had went astray - Jamie Jones met the loose ball and scooped home the equaliser.

Ten minutes later, the hosts netted a goal which was deserved on the balance of play as Wrexham laid siege on the Sheffield United goal and from another loose ball, Tom O’Connor smashed home to sent the Racecourse into raptures.

The Championship outfit hit back almost instantly, as Oliver Norwood stroked home the equaliser. After seeing his first effort blocked by Max Cleworth, the Blades midfielder found the ball kindly back at his feet as he tapped home past the despairing Ben Tozer and the wrong-footed goalkeeper, Mark Howard.

After running the Blades back line ragged for the majority of the game, Wrexham top scorer Paul Mullin notched up a deserved goal, and a goal which he and many more thought was the winning strike. Mullin raced half the length of the pitch before slipping in Sam Dalby, who played back in the prolific goal scorer who took time to get the ball into his feet before slotting home.

With virtually the final kick of the tie, John Egan came up trumps to salvage Sheffield United a replay at Bramall Lane. After holding off his man from an in-swinging corner, Egan volleyed past Howard and despite the disappointment of conceding so late on, Wrexham have a lot to be proud of after holding a Championship, bound to be Premier League, side.

Heres my pre-match analysis, and what both sides need to look out for ahead of Tuesday evening.

Ben Tozer’s long throw

One of Wrexham’s danger that they possess is Ben Tozer, whose rifle of a throw in has seen many teams succumb to it, including the Blades last weekend.

He discovered the skill by accident, when trying one as a Northampton player years ago. He avoids hurling them in training to preserve his shoulders for game time, where he has made a science out of it. He says he can deliver in a radius of two yards of his delivered area and his hurdle of a throw in are a vital part of Wrexham’s attacking strategy.

Speaking to the press a few weeks back ahead of the first schedule game, Tozer joked that it “could be a bit of a throw-off”, between him and Sheffield United’s Jack Robinson and added: “I could honestly tell you probably within about two yards I know where I can throw it.”

“I think it’s always a weapon and something teams are fearful of. Last time I was in a big FA Cup game we scored from it and nearly won, so it’s one of those things where you have to utilise it, and hopefully I get to use it.”

A defensively astute Sheffield United side are tough to break down

One of the Championship’s best back-bones, the Blades will prove a real tough outfit to break down.

Despite Wrexham putting three past them last weekend following the Reds laying siege on Sheffield United, the Blades have conceded only 24 times this season and 4 out of their final 10 games.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was waxing lyrical in his post-match interview after the Wrexham game last weekend, stating how well they dealt with the non-league sides press throughout the opening half. An impressive defensive first half proved dividends as they led into the break and United rightly so had their praises sung about how they stood up to the expected pressure of the Welsh-outfit, who were desperate to cause an upset. The Blades were a rock in the first half, before finally falling to Wrexham in the second half.

A repeat of the first half last weekend could see Sheffield United shut off another repeat of an FA Cup upset.

Palmer and Mullin link-up could prove dividends for Wrexham

Wrexham’s two main front-men throughout the campaign, top-scorer Paul Mullin and his partner in crime and a potent striker, Ollie Palmer, could be key for the Reds on Tuesday.

Both players have scored a massive amount of goals for Wrexham after dropping down for Football League clubs, with Mullin onto 20 goals for this campaign in addition to his 28 last campaign and Palmer is on 14 for the Reds.

Both sides caused Sheffield United issues last weekend, with Palmer rocketing a volley off the underside of the bar and Mullin winning man of the match, calving out plenty of opportunities and taking one in the second half, one which he deserved.

If the two link up as efficiently as they have been, they could cause the Blades defence, who succumbed as they conceded three to the Welsh side last weekend, a great deal of issues and the pair can be pivotal if Wrexham are going to cause a shock.