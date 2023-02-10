Ten Hag open to "new Ideas" amid Super League Proposal

With fresh talks of a new European Super League model circulating, United boss Erik ten Hag says he’s not even aware of the new format because of numerous different reasons, but is not completely opposed to change in football.

The Super League was first proposed in 2021 with 12 top sides in Europe looking to form their own breakaway league which included the top six in the Premier League, but was swiftly brought to a halt following heavy protests.

The Dutchman said he hasn't even been able to look at the new format due to United's manic schedule, but did mention he will have an open mind when he does get round to it, and give his own opinion.

Whilst Ten Hag enjoys the current structure, he also added people will always want better and want to elevate the current format in place, further adding he is all for change if it helps elevate the sport as it is.

“I’m aware of the dynamic inside of football but if they’re coming up with new ideas, I have to look on it and then I will make an opinion so I’m not aware because we have played so many games at this moment.”

“We have to develop the team, we have some problems with new players to bring in, that’s where my focus point is. Therefore, I need all my energy.”

“About new European competitions, all the people in the club will look on it and will inform me if the time is there and the moment is there where we have to make decisions, but it is up to the club.”

A discarded leaflet outside of Old Trafford after protests against European Super League proposals in 2021. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Ten Hag however remains open for new ideas in football but only if they are for the better of the sport.

“I think the current structure is good, but I think there will always be initiatives to make it better, make football better and I think that’s what life is. People always want to construct better, which is a good thing because if it’s in favour with football then it’s always a good thing.”

Ten Hag also gave an update on team news, the load players have to deal with and Alejandro Garnacho's development.

Team News

With Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay all out through injury, Ten Hag provided an update on the availability of the three, particularly regarding the upcoming clash with Barcelona in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

“The last (McTominay) I don’t expect, but we have some days obviously, but I don’t expect it and if I can oversee it until now, I don’t expect any new problems coming up.”

“I think the same answer (for Barcelona). I can’t say 100%, but I don’t expect it (their availability).”

Overload on players "Quite clear"

“Christian Eriksen, you cannot say that’s an impact of a tough season, but it’s definitely a tough season.”

“With the World Cup in between, an overload on the players, that’s quite clear. I think that the process that is long-term already going on, the load on the players is too much. But Eriksen, you can’t put it on that reason, Martial you can’t put it on that reason, so it’s also really individual now we can see it and how we can find the reasons why things happen.”

“Also, injuries, if you play top football, you go across limits and the injuries that come up is also a normal issue I would say.”

Young Players make the "Job so exciting"

Having helped develop and improve young players like Rashford and Sancho this season, Ten Hag expressed his eagerness to work with younger players and how to get the best out of them.

“It makes the job so exciting.”

“It's wonderful to work with young people and to get the best out of them, but finally, they have to do it themselves but yes, sometimes they need motivation, sometimes they need a push, interaction, inspiration of a plan.”

Ten Hag wants more from "Lively" Garnacho

“I think he is doing well. He has an impact on our game and is a threat. I think also against Leeds, good actions and was lively, created chances but had to score. Finally, it's about that, that you have an effect.”

“As a striker, you have to be on the scoring list, the assists list, the key actions list to have the right impact and of course we expect him to also do the other stuff but that is the base stuff, (which is) also important and if you can’t do the extra, you have to, it is your base function but as a United player we expect you to impact the score, to influence the result, to have an influence on the game by scoring goals and having assists.”

Alejandro Garnacho in action against Leeds United in the Premier League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“No. I don’t think it’s about him not understanding the decision (when he came off against Leeds), he’s quite emotional, that is a strength he brings to the game, he wants to win, he wants to play football and he doesn’t want to miss any minute and I think that’s a good thing.”

“He’s totally convinced about himself, that’s a good thing. You need that under the biggest stress factors, that you have to perform, and he is doing. He wants to contribute to the end, but he accepts decisions, and the team is above everything, I think he knows that.”

“All the players must be brave, to try, always in the interest of the team. That is what he’s doing quite well because he’s taking players on and he’s outplaying them and he’s creating chances, from yesterday he should’ve scored.”

Ten Hag highlights "Obvious" Problems against Leeds

“It’s not easy. You have to replace some players, so the routines are not there. It’s obvious.”

“We had the combinations on the right in the last weeks which went well, but it was Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) with Antony and now it was a new combination. In the holding midfield position we had to bring in a new player there. Eriksen (injury) as well, so the whole midfield construction is new, and it takes time to get in the routines again and it takes games.”

“That was obvious but still we played quite well, but both starts (to each half) killed a little bit our game.”