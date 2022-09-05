Ten Hag praises Antony for his 'great' debut

Ten Hag has spoken about Antony's nerves and the role Diogo Dalot played ahead of his Old Trafford debut.

Although Marcus Rashford was the star of Manchester United's victory over Arsenal, with one assist and two goals, it's difficult to ignore Antony's debut as well.

The Brazilian was selected for the starting lineup against an Arsenal side that had gone undefeated this season just days after joining his new team from Ajax in a deal from Dutch Champions Ajax.

He scored his first goal for the Red Devils in just 35 minutes, paving the way for a dream debut.

Erik ten Hag Speaking to the Dutch press.

After Sunday's game, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke with the Dutch media following the team's 3-1 victory.

The local media took a keen interest in Antony after he insisted on leaving Ajax this summer. When speaking of the 22-year-old, Ten Hag lauded the winger for his 'great' debut, and mentioned his good synergy with right-back Diogo Dalot.

Ten Hag told ViaPlay: “It’s Antony’s first time on the team, although he and Dalot sat together before the game to talk about their collaboration.

“They filled it out well. The advantage is that they both speak Portuguese, so communication is good in that regard. From this point on, he has to get stronger, and he will be because he has the potential.”

“Of course, he had nerves for this match, but healthy nerves. He can perform very well under stress, and we have seen that.”

Embed from Getty Images

Where does Manchester United go now?

After four straight victories in the Premier League, Manchester United are now getting ready for their first matchup in the Europa League this year when they take on Real Sociedad on Thursday at Old Trafford.

This is followed by a trip to London to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday the 11th at 16:30 GMT.

Now, after six League games, two losses and four wins, Ten Hag's Manchester United look a lot more comfortable. Fifth in the league and with all to play for, it does seem like Manchester United's season may be on track.