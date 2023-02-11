Brighton and Hove Albion vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Brighton and Hove Albion host Aston Villa at the Broadfield Stadium today in the WSL, with the sides having back-to-back games against each other after their 1-1 draw last time out.

Played eight days ago, Julia Zigiotti Olme cut out Aston Villa's opener in the first half after a Kayleigh Green goal gave the Villains the lead at the Bescot Stadium.

Carla Ward's side go into the game in 6th place in the WSL, 12 points off the top three, whilst also 14 points above the relegation place.

They face a Brighton side who are far from safe, with just five points separating Jens Scheuer's side and Leicester City at the bottom.

Teams News

Brighton and Hove Albion

Scheuer has few problems going into the game against Villa in terms of squad selection.

Danielle Carter and Kayleigh Green came off at halftime in the reverse fixture last time out but could be on course to play the full 90 minutes this time around.

The Seagulls had a full bench last time out and could have a full squad available again today.

Aston Villa

Carla Ward confirmed that Anna Leat is still out with Hannah Hampton set to start in goal again for Villa. She played her first game of 2023 against Brighton last time out.

Ward also stated that Freya Gregory is back training but is unlikely to be in contention for tomorrow.

However, the visitors are likely to have an almost full-strength squad for tomorrow's WSL clash.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton and Hove Albion

Walsh, Fox, Bergsvand, Stott, Morse, Robinson, Sarri, Connolly, Olme, Lee, Green (4-4-2)

Aston Villa

Hampton, Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco, Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Lehmann, Daly, Hanson (4-3-3)

Key Players

Brighton and Hove Albion - Julia Zigiotti Olme

Sweden international Olme scored the deciding goal last time out against Villa, which claimed Brighton a draw away from home.

It was her first WSL goal of the season. However, she scored twice in the FA Cup against West Brom the week before that meaning she will be high in confidence at the minute.

She could have another impact in this fixture today and will be vital to any points that Brighton take out of the game.

Aston Villa - Rachel Daly

With nine goals from 12 games in the WSL, Daly has made a huge impact for the Villains since signing from Houston Dash last summer.

Having played a crucial role in England's Euro 2022 success last summer, the forward brings bags of experience to this Villa side.

Whilst she failed to make a significant impact last time out in the reverse fixture, she could have a big say in the outcome of today's fixture.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Broadfield Stadium in West Sussex.

What time is kick-off?

The WSL clash kicks off at 14:00 GMT today.

How can I watch?

This game is live on the FA Player free of charge.