Brighton vs Arsenal: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Arsenal will be looking to keep up the pressure on Chelsea at the top, as the Gunners travel to Broadfield Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jonas Eidevall's side sit in 3rd place in the Women's Super League, just three points of the league leaders, with Manchester United also above them on goal difference in the table.

The Gunners were unfortunate last time out after conceding a late equaliser against leaders Chelsea. Kim Little's penalty put Arsenal ahead with just over 30 minutes left to play, however, Samantha Kerr's header in the closing stages ensured the Gunners did not gain ground on the Blues.

In the other camp, Brighton are in real danger of dropping into the relegation zone if they continue their poor run of form.

Former Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer was appointed by Brighton in December in a bid to change the Seagulls' fortunes. Despite the change in management, the German has yet to give Brighton a positive run of results.

Their last result in the WSL was perhaps the biggest turning point in the race to stay in the division. Bottom of the league Leicester City, who had zero points before coming up against Scheuer's side, eased past the Seagulls to go within 4 points of Sunday's hosts.

Brighton have won just two games all season and unless they put out an outstanding display on Sunday evening, it will be a difficult task for them to take something from this game.

Team News

Lydia Williams could make her debut for the Seagulls after signing from Paris Saint-Germain a few days ago.

Megan Connolly is a doubt for Scheuer's side, whilst Dejana Stefanovic and striker Elisabeth Terland remain doubts.

Poppy Pattinson is also a doubt, giving Scheuer a selection headache ahead of the matchup with one of the league's best sides.

Mana Iwabuci has joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the season, so will play no more part in Arsenal's title charge this season.

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema will both be out in the long term after their ACL injuries and will be out for the rest of the season.

Katherine Kuhl, Victoria Pelova, Gio Queiroz, and Sabrina D'Angelo could all make their debuts against Brighton, with Eideval having a relatively injury-free side going into the game.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton

Williams; Fox, Bergsvand, Morse, Green; Robinson, Visalli, Olme, Sarri; Green, Lee. (4-4-2)

Zinsberger; Catley, Rafaelle, Williamson, Wienroither; Walti, Little; Foord, Maanum, Hurtig; Blackstenius. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Brighton - Lydia Williams

If she is to start for the Seagulls, Williams could be a huge part of Brighton getting anything out of Sunday's game.

The goalkeeper signed on a one-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain during the week, in a bid to concede fewer goals at the Broadfield Stadium.

Having made over 50 appearances for the Australia national team, her experience in the Brighton net could be vital in keeping the Seagulls in the WSL.

Having conceded 21 goals in their last five WSL games, Scheuer will be hoping Williams can make a difference.

Arsenal - Stina Blackstenius

With Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema both out in the long term, you cannot help but feel this is Blackstenius' time to step up.

The Swede has scored four goals in the WSL this campaign. However, the striker has not scored since the start of November and Eideval will be hoping she can make an impact in the next few games.

With Arsenal coming up against an out-of-form Brighton side, it is important for the rest of her Arsenal career that she contributes to the goals in order to impress.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Broadfield Stadium in West Sussex.

What time is kick-off?

The WSL clash kicks off at 18:45 GMT, in what is the late game on Sunday.

How can I watch?

This game is live to Sky Sports viewers on Sky Sports Football and Premier League, as well as the FA Player for international fans.