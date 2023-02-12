Klopp committed ahead of facing rejuvenated Everton

Despite Liverpool’s Premier League struggles, manager Jurgen Klopp has no intentions of leaving the club and has rebuffed claims that he is fatigued after a marathon run of action. Klopp is in his eighth year at Anfield, his longest spell as a manager after seven at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, and has barely had a break over the past few seasons.

Yet, Klopp feels energised and confident of turning things around. Liverpool have collected one point from their last four league outings as their season has floundered, leaving them in need of victory when a rejuvenated Everton, buoyed by the arrival of Sean Dyche and a win over league leaders Arsenal, visit on Monday evening.

“I have too much responsibility and I want it and I want to sort it again,” Klopp said. “I am 100 per cent committed. If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100 per cent responsible.

“I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility at the moment is and how I feel now and we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again.”

Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers was arguably the nadir in terms of result and performance. That was Liverpool’s seventh defeat of the campaign, a stark sign of the drop in standards and consistency from last term and left them 11 points off the top four.

Klopp spoke to his players the following day and went in-depth on the team’s struggles before allowing them two days off to refresh, which he said benefitted him and the players.

“I hope it was the right things,” Klopp responded when asked what he told the players. “It’s not the first time in my life I’ve had a situation so that might be helpful — again — and I think in situations like this you have to be 100 per cent clear, not hiding behind anything, critical, but respectful as well.

“But it’s clear we don’t go for excuses. That’s normal, we never did, we never will do and so that was the Sunday. You cannot forget it, it is just two days later it looks different, that’s how it is.

“I had a lot of things to do but I had the time for a long walk on the beach, which I did not do for a long time. It was good. It settles you. Then back in [training] and the emotional level drops and the moment the emotions drop you can start thinking clear again.”

'Have balls to go for me'

Greater scrutiny has come towards Klopp and his backroom staff now than when the club were battling for top spot but the manager insists he should be the only one to face criticism. The roles of physiotherapist Andreas Kornmayer and assistant manager Pep Lijnders have both been questioned. “They [the staff] are here because they are best in class in what they are doing — that’s all,” Klopp said.

“If you praise them in the good times then criticise them in the bad times. If you don’t praise them in the good times then don’t in the lesser good times. Don’t do that — have the balls and go for me, then the confrontation can happen, of course.”