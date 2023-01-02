Klopp struggling to find a case for Liverpool’s under-fire defence

Not for the first time this season, Liverpool’s defence gave the air of an unconvincing outfit. Only four Premier League teams have been unable to break through the Liverpool rearguard, and perhaps no side increased the intense scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp’s under-fire defenders than Brentford managed in their 3-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Even without their talismanic striker Ivan Toney, who was still recovering from a jarred knee sustained against West Ham United, Thomas Franks’ team played on Liverpool’s vulnerabilities. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo dovetailed nicely to pray on their fragile visitors and both got onto the scoresheet.

Frank acknowledged before the game that Liverpool’s high defensive line, a tactic which has worked so well for Klopp, was an aspect of their set-up that Brentford could exploit — just as Leicester City managed on Friday evening.

Liverpool are regularly failing to defend effectively against counter-attacks. Forwards now fancy their chances when one-on-one with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate. Such a fallibility can breed uncertainty, central defenders drop off in an attempt to alleviate a lack of confidence, thus making any offside trap ineffective.

Brentford’s first goal came from a corner which Konate inadvertently stabbed past Allison but had been won after Mbuemo left Van Dijk wading through treacle when they raced towards the Liverpool area. Their third goal also involved Mbuemo getting the better of Konate with the Brentford striker too determined for the centre back, who was sent skidding off stage.

Konate's own goal opened the scoring (Getty)

“You cannot defend long balls all time,” Klopp said. “[Brentford] were super-direct — that limits them in some aspects but for these kind of games it gives them always the chance to create real chaos and that’s what they do and they organise that extremely well.”

Even in victory, Liverpool's defence has appeared uneasy

Liverpool have won less than half of their duels in the Premier League this season, at 47 per cent per game, and questions will only mount as to whether Klopp needs to change tact at the back. Even on their winning return to action against Aston Villa and Leicester — a victory which was snatched due to two own goals — they were far from convincing in defence.

Their concession of 51 big chances this season is more than twice as many as the five teams above them in the standings. Also, Klopp’s team have now gone behind on 10 occasions in the league this term (13 across 25 games in all competitions) and continually tend to make it tough for themselves. That is a rare consistency in Liverpool’s inconsistent campaign.

Regularly they have started sluggishly and finished stronger, coming back to rescue at least a point in half of those games in which they have gone behind, but there is an underlying issue at heart that requires attention despite Klopp saying that the three goals conceded here had “nothing to do with general defending”.

The midfield protection that once screened Liverpool’s defence has disappeared. Fabinho has been below par this season while Jordan Henderson and Thiago are aged 32 and 31 respectively. Giving away possession too easily, failing to dominate centre-field and struggling to cope when faced with opponents at high intensity have all proved costly.

Klopp’s triple half-time substitution against Brentford highlighted how insipid Liverpool’s opening period had been. Van Dijk went off because of a muscle tweak but that even a moment’s thought was given to it being a tactical change underlined how perception of the 31-year-old centre back has slightly shifted.

Klopp made a triple substitution at half time (Getty)

This was different to the see-sawing 3-3 epic that these two sides played out last season. Whereas Liverpool traded blows with Brentford then, here they had little in response. Even in attack Klopp was left shuffling uncomfortably. Darwin Nunez can’t currently buy a goal; after his plethora of chances against Leicester he missed an early one here and then saw a goal disallowed in the second half.

Despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s consolation goal in a slightly improved second half, Liverpool’s fourth loss in eight away league games saw them fail to capitalise on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur dropping points this weekend. Seventh-placed Brentford, unbeaten in six, are now just one place and two points behind Liverpool.

“We can change our position only by winning football games and tonight is obviously the opposite,” said Klopp. Defensive shortcomings are undermining Liverpool’s quest for a top-four finish.