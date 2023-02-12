Haaland a doubt for Man City’s crucial clash with leaders Arsenal

Erling Haaland is an injury doubt for Manchester City’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash away to Arsenal on Wednesday after the striker departed at half time of the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Haaland suffered a painful blow to his right thigh during a collision with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez during the first half at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola withdrew City’s leading goalscorer this season at the interval and he will undergo tests and be assessed further on Monday.

Should City defeat Arsenal, the league leaders, at the Emirates Stadium they will go top, albeit having played a game more. However, they may have to do so without Haaland with Guardiola confirming: “Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable.

“At 3-0 we don’t want to take risks. We’ll see and assess in the next days. If he is not ready, we play another one. Tomorrow we will see, hopefully he is not injured. But if he is, he will not play,”

Haaland didn’t score in the comfortable win over Aston Villa, which means he hasn’t found the back of the net in three games after an extraordinary 31 goals in just 26 games prior. But the Norwegian did look set to take a penalty late in the first half before Riyad Mahrez pulled rank and converted to put the scoreline at 3-0 after 45 minutes.

The City manager said he will speak to his players following the confusion as to who would take the penalty. Rodri handed the ball to Mahrez, who took it and scored, much to Haaland’s bemusement.

“Normally it is Erling the first taker. Rodri was involved so we will see what they say tomorrow,” Guardiola said, clearly not happy that Haaland was over-ruled.

Mahrez’s penalty came after Rodri headed City into a fourth-minute lead and Ilkay Gündogan doubled the home team’s advantage with a back post finish after being picked out by Haaland. Ollie Watkins scored a second-half consolation goal for Villa who have now lost successive league games and remain in 11th place.

Guardiola was pleased with how his team performed having arrived on the back of a defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur and failing to capitalise on Arsenal’s slip-up last weekend. “Yes, especially the way we are behaving in the training sessions in the last week or 10 days, we improve a lot,” he said.

“Everyone is so focused, Kyle [Walker] is back, the way he is behaving, many players are the same and this is the only chance to be competitive. That doesn’t make it easier to win but without that it’s impossible.”

The City manager also praised the support from the home fans at the first match since news broke of the club being charged by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations. “It’s happened this week and next week it will be forgotten. Everyone is going to do their job at the club,” he said.

“Our job was to prepare for and win the games on the pitch and today was a good example of that. Seeing and feeling our people there is nice.”

'First half was worst since I've been here'

Unai Emery apologised to Villa fans for the display. “The first half was the worst performance we’ve had in the matches we’ve played,” the manager said.

“In the second half we tried to forget the result and continue in our work, trying to improve and be competitive and like were in the last matches we played. We played better and scored a goal. But they deserved to win and we have to take a lot of information from the match and use it.”