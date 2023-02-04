Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester: Iheanacho stars as Foxes secure first Premier League win of 2023

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City celebrates with Tete of Leicester City after scoring to make it 2-2 during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on February 4, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City picked up their first Premier League win since the return from the World Cup, with a 4-2 win over Aston Villa, in an end-to-end six-goal thriller, that could have gone either way.

Aston Villa took the lead twice in the first half, but on both occasions, they were pegged back by Leicester, before Leicester snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time as Tetê rounded the keeper to score his first Premier League goal on his debut.

Villa piled the pressure on Leicester in the second half, but it was Leicester who doubled their advantage, with Dennis Praet putting Leicester 4-2 up.

The goal was enough to secure an important three points for Brendan Rodgers, with his three new signings impressing on their Premier League debuts.

The win moves Leicester into 13th above Nottingham Forest and three points above the relegation zone, with the Foxes hosting Tottenham next Saturday.

For Villa, they failed to extend their good run of form and push their way towards the top half, and with a tricky test away at Manchester City next up, this was a good opportunity to bank some points.

Story of the match

Leicester came into this fixture with Leeds United, West Ham, and Everton breathing down their necks on 18 points, after the Toffees picked up a crucial three points against Arsenal in the early kick-off.

But it was Aston Villa who started much sharper, with Leicester slow out the blocks in the opening ten minutes.

Villa had their reward for a brilliant start in the 10th minute when Emiliano Buendia’s effort crashed against the woodwork, but Ollie Watkins was fastest to the rebound and poked home to give Villa an early lead.

Leicester reacted well, pressing high on Boubacar Kamara and forcing the Frenchman into a mistake in his own box.

The ball broke for Kelechi Iheanacho who squared to James Maddison, and on his return to the Premier League, Maddison coolly brought Leicester level.

Villa could have retaken the lead in the 27th minute with Buendia driving a low cross towards Watkins, but the striker could not sort his feet out and the ball bounces off him and Victor Kristiansen cleared.

Unai Emery’s side built momentum and were searching for a second, with Buendia being denied by the crossbar for the second time after a glanced header to the far post clipped the bar.

Villa did regain the lead in fortunate fashion, with debutant Harry Souttar turning into his own net after Watkins looked to pick out a cross from the left of the box.

It was not long until Leicester equalised for the second time in the first half, with Harvey Barnes picking out Iheanacho with a delightful inswinging cross.

All the Nigerian international had to do was stoop and get his header on target.

Leicester took the lead on the stroke of half-time after Kamara was once again dispossessed in midfield.

Youri Tielemans picked up the ball and slotted new signing Tetê in behind the defence.

On his Premier League debut, the Brazilian is composed and took the ball around Emiliano Martinez and finishes into an empty net, to give Leicester the lead in a thoroughly entertaining first half in Birmingham.

Leicester could have doubled their advantage straight after half-time with Iheanacho getting through one on one with Martinez but his effort whistled past the left post,

Aston Villa almost had an equaliser, with Wout Faes in the right place at the right time to clear off the line and protect Leicester’s advantage.

The Villains were beginning to twist the screw, as they searched for an equaliser, with Souttar getting across to thwart Watkins just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Villa thought that their pressure had been rewarded with an equaliser in the 71st minute, with a Philippe Coutinho squeezing an effort past Ward, but the flag was up to deny the Brazilian.

After wave after wave of Villa attacks, Leicester dealt Villa a sucker punch with Praet capitalising on an Alex Moreno mistake. The Belgian rounded the keeper much like Tetê’s goal and finished past Martinez to double Leicester's advantage.

Player of the Match

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Premier League starts have been few and far between for the Nigerian, with Iheanacho limited to cameos off the bench, and cup appearances.

Rodgers said in his press conference that Iheanacho may get more opportunities with the signing of Tetê.

He took his opportunity today with both hands.

He contributed to three of Leicester’s four goals with one goal and two assists.

If Iheanacho keeps up this form he will be key in ensuring Leicester stay in the division.