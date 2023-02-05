Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Kane's record-breaking goal deals blow to City's title hopes

The gap at the top of the table continues, as Manchester City fail to take advantage of Arsenal's recent slip-up as they stray five points away from the top of the league.

The Cityzens are still looking to score their first goal at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and have also lost their last three away games to Spurs, by an aggregate score of 6-0.

This is five successive away games where the previous Premier League winners have dropped points and this is also their third consecutive away loss in a row. Erling Haaland looked frustrated after the final whistle, as he registered no shots and no touches in the box in a game for the first time this season.

Haaland with his head in his hands at full time. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur led valiantly after the first half, courtesy of Harry Kane’s history-making goal. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s relentless press nerved the City backline and forced a mis-hit pass from Manuel Akanji, allowing the Danishman to play in Kane, who finished into the bottom left corner. City slowly made a response of their own, with their closest effort from Riyad Mahrez rattling the crossbar.

The second half became an end-to-end affair, with The Blues looking out of sorts since Spurs went ahead, as they had given away plenty of scoring opportunities and did not capitalise on their own chances.

Team News

Antonio Conte was recovering from his surgery and did not appear on the touchline today, but he named his starting eleven from Italy, making seven changes from their win over Preston in the FA Cup.

Hugo Lloris returned between the sticks, with Christian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies making up the back three. Ivan Perisic slotted back into place at wingback, joined by Emerson Royal on the opposite side.

Hojbjerg started in central midfield with Rodrigo Bentancur, as Dejan Kuluveski, Heung-Min Son and Kane led the line.

The new deadline day signing for Spurs, Pedro Porro, started on the bench but did not get any minutes in this game.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola opted to make four changes to his side after their previous win against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

John Stones missed out as he has been ruled out with a thigh injury, with Kyle Walker taking his place in the back line and gaining the captain's armband.

Bernardo Silva returned to the starting eleven as he replaced Kevin De Bruyne who was dropped to the bench.

Julian Alvarez replaced Ilkay Gundogan in midfield and Stefan Ortega was replaced by Ederson, who was looking for his 100th clean sheet in the Premier League.

Story of the Match

The first half saw a new landmark for Harry Kane, as he took the lead for Spurs - the striker now has 200 goals in 304 appearances and becomes their all-time top scorer.

The goal came out of nowhere - a loose pass from Akanji in the City backline was brilliantly intercepted by Hojbjerg, who sent Kane into the box. He hit his effort into the ground and the ball was too far out of reach for Ederson.

City looked out of rhythm after Tottenham took the lead. Their passes were easily cut out by the Spurs side, as they looked hopeful in front of the goal.

Bentancur caught Rico Lewis with a late challenge and was the first player to go into the referee's book, as he earned the first yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Not long after, Romero joined him after a needless tackle on Erling Haaland, as he slid in late. The game was paused as Grealish and Hojbjerg go down with separate injuries, with Grealish holding his hip as they returned to play.

The Cityzens turned the tables and maintained a phase of pressure after the 30th minute. Alvarez found Rodri on the edge of the box, but his shot was comfortably held by Lloris. Haaland also teed up Grealish but his effort went wide of the post.

More chances for both clubs ensued as a scramble in the City box allowed Kane and Dier to get shots off at the keeper after a corner by Perisic.

City counter and Mahrez collected Grealish’s deflected cross on the edge of the box. His effort appeared to be going in as it floats above Lloris, but rattled the crossbar and is easily cleared by Spurs.

Both teams did not back down in the second half, however, City recorded no shots on target for 75 minutes, which is highly unusual for the dominant side.

Tottenham did well to counter and contributed several chances of their own in the second half. Most notably, a cross-the-box pass from Son gave Kane a tap-in opportunity, but the striker missed the ball completely and ended up in between the back post.

City’s first substitution saw De Bruyne replace Mahrez in the 59th minute. His inclusion was just what City needed, but after setting up Alvarez, the World Cup winner's shot went wide.

Perisic brought down Silva with a careless tackle and joined Romero and Bentancur in the book. This then sees him being replaced by Ryan Sessegnon, in order to bring some fresh legs onto the field.

Ederson became the first City player to be booked and gains his first yellow card of the season, after appealing too harshly to the referee for a free kick after Lewis fell under pressure from Kuluveski.

Heung-Min Son came off the pitch in the 84th minute in order for Yves Bissouma to tighten up the midfield. Bernardo Silva did not appear to be his usual self and was therefore replaced by Gundogan.

Spurs discipline issues ensued and Romero saw red. The Argentinian receives a second yellow card for sticking out his leg, bringing down Grealish in the 87th minute. After a positive performance, Kuluveski is taken off for Davidson Sanchez in order to fill the gap after Romero was sent off.

In the final seconds of the game, Walker gained a booking for bringing down Sessegnon after Spurs' final counter.

Christian Romero seeing red. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Player of the match - Hojbjerg

There is no doubt that Kane steals the show after his goal makes him the quickest striker to 200 goals, as he tops the leaderboard in front of legends Alan Shearer (260 in 441) and Wayne Rooney (208 in 491).

However, Hojbjerg's relentless pressing did not stop until the final whistle. His pressure caused City's back line to crumble, easily putting Kane through on goal. He also fancied himself at the top of the pitch, often steaming ahead and getting a few shots off on his own.

The midfielder won possession the most over any other player (8), whilst also winning 6 duels, 2 clearances and contributing his important assist. His name should be the first on the teamsheet for Spurs in their hopes for the top four this season.