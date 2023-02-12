Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Defiant City brush troubles aside to ease to victory

Following a week of off-field charges and recriminations, Pep Guardiola and his players will have longed for a return to the relative sureties of the pitch. Manchester City have already been ‘condemned’, according to Guardiola after they were charged by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

That particular story will rumble on, but here at the Etihad Stadium, with their supporters backing them, the banned played on and registered an easy win that means they can overtake leaders Arsenal when the two teams meet on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s draw with Brentford on Saturday allowed City the chance to capitalise on the capital club’s second slip-up in as many weeks. Last Sunday, Guardiola’s team failed to take advantage but on this occasion they reeled in Mikel Arteta’s side to within three points ahead of the mouthwatering clash in midweek.

This was easy for City and nothing less than a home victory seemed possible after Rodri gave the hosts a fourth-minute lead. City have now defeated Aston Villa in their last 13 meetings here, including last season’s title-clinching victory on the final day of the campaign.

Like then, Ilkay Gündogan was again on the scoresheet and doubled City’s lead here before Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty to give the home team a three-goal lead at the interval. Ollie Watkins scored on the hour mark in an act of consolation for Villa, who arrived on the back of a 4-2 loss to Leicester City last week.

Unai Emery’s team remain in 11th place and although the up-turn in their form since the Spaniard arrived in November remains undisputed, this was a subdued showing from the Midlands club.

Story of the game

The Etihad was in defiant mood after City’s tumultuous week off the pitch. The home crowd drowned out the Premier League anthem with loud boos and then sang ‘We’ve got Guardiola’ after the manager’s bellicose press conference on Friday in which he defended the club’s innocence.

A response on the pitch was what Guardiola was after, though, and made four changes to the team that fell to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City’s second defeat in their last four league outings. Back came Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Gundogan, along with a semblance of a ‘normal’ City line-up. Albeit they essentially played without a left back.

City quickly set to work on Villa and Calum Chambers, in for the injured Tyrone Mings, was particularly susceptible. Within four minutes Guardiola’s side were ahead. Mahrez’s out-swinging corner was met by Rodri who had ran to the front post ahead of the Villa centre back and planted a header beyond Emi Martinez.

The City goalscorer then fed Gundogan who got in behind Chambers before being denied by Martinez who spread himself wide. The ball was back in the Villa net when Haaland beat Chambers to a long ball, clattered into Martinez and Gundogan fired home, but referee Robert Jones pulled play back for a foul.

Chambers got an important touch to Jack Grealish’s volley which travelled wide and from the subsequent corner Haaland stabbed over from no more than three yards out. City’s pressure didn’t relent. De Bruyne opened up the Villa defence with a cross-field run and Grealish angled a shot which the ‘keeper palmed away.

Two late goals in the half put the contest to bed. In the 39th minute, De Bruyne’s ball forward was headed away by a sliding Chambers but Erling Haaland sprinted to mob up and provided a centre for the arriving Gundogan who tapped home. Then, on the cusp of half time, Grealish played a foul out of Jacob Ramsey in the area and Mahrez emphatically dispatched the penalty.

It had been one-way traffic throughout and Villa’s best opening came from a slack pass by Kyle Walker,, his blushes were spared when Dias’s robust tackle halted Leon Bailey before he could get close to Ederson.

A blow for City came with Haaland not returning after half time, having seemingly picked up a knock in the collision with Martinez. Guardiola sent on Julian Alvarez and also replaced Dias with Manuel Akanji — no doubt with Wednesday’s meeting with Arsenal in mind.

City went close again when Rodri lashed a shot that Martinez had to get down low to stop but it was Villa who scored next, on the hour, to register a consolation goal. It highlighted a slackening off on City’s part in the third quarter of the game and involved them squandering possession after trying to play out. Douglas Luiz played the ball in to Watkins and he cooly slotted past Ederson.

The home team remained in control, however. Grealish picked out Alvarez at the back post but Ezri Konsa managed to get in front and block the striker’s header. A flurry of substitutions only hardened the sense of drift in the second period, albeit Villa substitute Jhon Duran did strike the crossbar in the final moments.

Though City didn’t mind, they were comfortable victors at the end of a week that may have more ramifications to come.

Player of the match: Rodri

The Spaniard scored the opening goal with a powerful header at the near post and topped the list for chances created, aerial duels won and passes completed. He sat in the base of midfield and screened the City defence well — this performance was all the more notable given his off-showing against Spurs last week in which he was culpable of giving away the ball for Harry Kane’s landmark goal.