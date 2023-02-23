Shrewsbury vs Wycombe: League One Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Wycombe Wanderers start life without Gareth Ainsworth tomorrow afternoon, as Matt Bloomfield's side travel to Shropshire to face Shrewsbury Town in League One.

Bloomfield was appointed as Wycombe's new manager on Tuesday evening after Ainsworth joined QPR. He spent almost 11 years as manager at Adams Park.

The Chairboys face Shrewsbury in a crucial game in the League One play-off race. Wycombe sit in seventh whilst Shrewsbury are one place behind them in eighth. Just five points separate the two going into the game.

Team news

Wycombe

Matt Bloomfield does not have too many issues coming into his first game as Wycombe boss, with his only real issues in defence.

Ryan Tafazolli came off early against Port Vale and has not returned since, with the Chairboys having played full-backs at centre-half several times this season.

Similarly, Jack Grimmer came off early against Bolton Wanderers and is set to miss out.

One positive for Bloomfield will be the return of Chris Forino, who played the full 90 minutes against Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Shrewsbury

Cotterill will have a relatively injury-free side against the Chairboys on Saturday.

Tom Flanagan returned to the side last time out after a suspension and is set to start again against Wycombe.

Matt Pennington also returned to the side last time out against Accrington Stanley after being sidelined for three weeks with concussion and is also set to start against the Blues.

Predicted lineups

Wycombe

Stryjek, Jacobson, Forino, Willis, Obita, Wing, Scowen, Wheeler, Hanlan, McCleary, Vokes. (3-4-3)

Shrewsbury

Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan, Pyke, Bayliss, Leahy, Shipley, Phillips, Bowman, Haydee (3-4-1-2)

Key players

Wycombe Wanderers - Lewis Wing

After arriving from Middlesbrough, Wing had a relatively slow start to life at Adams Park.

However, this season he has been a big part of Wycombe's play-off push. The midfielder has racked up 11 goal contributions this campaign.

He scored the winning goal in their last game against Bolton Wanderers in a crucial win for the Chairboys, whilst also bagging a brace against Derby County a week prior to that win.

Wing will be pivotal if Bloomfield is to continue Wycombe's promotion push this season.

Shrewsbury Town - Luke Leahy

Having scored the winner in the reverse fixture between the two sides, Salops’ skipper will be key to the hosts picking up any points against the Chairboys.

Playing in more of a midfield role these days, Leahy has been a key figure in Shrewsbury mounting a play-off push.

Having lost their last game to Accrington Stanley, it will be vital for Leahy to pick up those around him if they are to claim three points against Wycombe at the weekend.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Montgomery Waters Meadow in Shropshire.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this League One clash is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 25.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK, however international viewers can make use of the iFollow platform to watch the game live.