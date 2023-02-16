Cheltenham vs Barnsley: League One Preview, Gameweek 33, 2023

The match between Cheltenham Town and Barnsley is on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

This game has been tipped the 'Michael Duff Derby', as the current Barnsley head coach was formerly at Cheltenham Town both as a manager and a player.

The home side currently sit 18th in the league, coming into this game on the back of a victory against Cambridge United.

It was their first league victory of the calendar year and the goals came from Elliott Bonds and James Olayinka.

The result sees them move clearer from relegation worries as they are now five points from the bottom three.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win at Vale Park, versus Port Vale. Luca Connell, Liam Kitching and Adam Phillips got the goals to seal the three points.

They are now only one point behind Derby County, who are in fifth place and have a game in hand on the Rams and at least two games in hand on those occupying a play-off position. There is also a three-point gap between the Reds and Wycombe Wanderers in seventh position.

The Barnsley head coach looks on as his side beat Port Vale 3-1. (Photo by Gareth Coopley/Getty Images)

Michael Duff has done an incredible job this season, having moved from Cheltenham in the summer.

Team news

Cheltenham

Wade Elliot has been boosted by the return of Will Ferry. He is now available for selection after recovering from a thigh injury.

Glen Rea is now training with the first team after building up his fitness since joining on loan from Luton Town in the January window. He may be involved for the first time since joining.

Aflie May and Charlie Brown are likely to continue to lead the line.

Barnsley

Michael Duff has confirmed that Luke Thomas will be travelling with the squad down to Cheltenham. Thomas has been out since suffering a freak broken leg injury in training in November.

Max Watters will serve the second of his three-match ban, following his red card against Cambridge last weekend.

Harry Istead will continue to deputise for the injured Brad Collins.

James Norwood came in to partner Devante Cole upfront on Tuesday night, but January signing Oli Shaw could come in to make his first start since arriving on deadline day.

Likely lineups

Cheltenham

Southwood; Long, Taylor, Raglan, Jackson, Bonds, Sercombe, Perry, Broom, May, Brown

Barnsley

Istead; Williams, Andersen, Kitching, B Thomas, Cadden, Connell, Kane Phillips, Shaw, Cole.

Key players

Cheltenham - Sean Long

Sean Long is a leader at the back for Cheltenham. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Cheltenham captain has been at the club since joining from Lincoln City in the summer of 2018.

Since then he has been a consistent performer, joining when the club were in League Two and helping them to promotion, he has not looked out of depth since he stepped up to League One.

He will be hoping to use his leadership skills to help guide his club further away from the relegation battle.

Barnsley - Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is on fire this season. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images)

The Barnsley number two has been one of the standout players for the club this season, contributing both offensively and defensively. His tremendous pace has helped at both ends of the pitch.

He scored a screamer of a goal from 25 yards out versus Cambridge last Saturday, which finished off the game for Barnsley.

Williams will look to add to his four goals and four assists for the season on Saturday.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium. It is a 153-mile trip for any visiting fans from Barnsley.

What time is the kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch it?

The streaming service 'iFollow Robins' has full video coverage for overseas supporters and full audio coverage for fans in the United Kingdom.

Barnsley also offer their version in the form of 'iFollow Barnsley' which has coverage of the game.